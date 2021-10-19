Britain's fossil fuel dilemma in the spotlight as climate talks near

Shadia Nasralla
·5 min read

By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain faces a fossil fuel dilemma: it can burnish its green credentials by halting new oil and gas development in the North Sea, yet doing so will leave it more reliant on imported fuel.

How Britain charts a course to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 will be under scrutiny when it hosts the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on Oct. 31.

Navigating that route has already proved challenging.

In June 2019, when Britain enshrined its 2050 net zero target in law, Greenpeace activists steered speedboats towards a BP platform in the North Sea brandishing a "Climate Emergency" banner to try to stop production starting from Vorlich oilfield.

Neither legislation nor activism halted the development. Production from Vorlich started in November 2020.

Oil majors say new production can play a role in managing decline, while campaigners are pressing for an immediate halt to new projects with publicity stunts and legal action.

The government, meanwhile, needs to keep the nation's lights on as it smoothes over volatile energy markets and juggles competing demands over how to achieve its climate goals.

"If supply goes away and demand doesn't change, that only has one consequence and that is an escalation in price rises," BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said this month.

Britain and other European states have already felt this acutely. Brent crude, a benchmark based on North Sea barrels, is up more than 60% this year, while the price of UK benchmark wholesale gas has risen more than 250%.

The challenge caused by shrinking domestic production and rising fuel imports has been felt across Europe. The European wholesale gas price is up more than 350% this year.

Britain, which could once depend on its own fields for oil and gas to fire up its power stations, fuel its cars and heat its homes, has been a net energy importer since 2005 as output from the North Sea has dwindled.

With the capacity of its gas storage facilities now only enough to last the nation a few days, Britain's reliance on just-in-time supplies shipped in from Qatar or elsewhere leave it exposed when the market tightens, like now with the surge in demand as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PRESSURE TO ACT

For activists, the answer is not turning the taps back on but rather reducing domestic fossil fuel consumption.

"We're calling on Boris Johnson to stop pushing through new oil and gas projects," said Greenpeace activist Philip Evans, addressing the British prime minister who has been pressing other countries to deepen climate commitments before COP26.

"If the government is worried about keeping the lights on there are things they can be doing to reduce demand," Evans said, including improvements to home insulation, cleaner public transport and more investment in renewable power generation.

Around 70 scientists and academics sent an open letter published in Britain's Independent newspaper this week calling on Johnson to stop allowing investment and licensing for new oil and gas fields, saying that "now is the time for bold political action".

Britain has made progress in some areas. It is the world's biggest offshore wind power producer - and is expanding this resource rapidly. But that doesn't power homes on windless days.

Yet, there is rising pressure to act faster to curb fossil fuel use. The International Energy Agency said in a report the world must halt new oil and gas projects to achieve the 2015 Paris climate summit targets that aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050 compared with pre-industrial levels.

"The purity of the (IEA) report is excellent, but the reality in practice for countries is about ensuring security of supply," Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Reuters in June when she was still British minister of state for energy and clean growth.

Britain has not committed to ending North Sea exploration, taking a similar approach to Norway but not Denmark, another North Sea producer, which has halted new projects.

Britain has, however, been managing a decline, with production now half its 1999 peak at about 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), or about 1% of global oil demand.

SUPPLY SECURITY

Oil and Gas UK (OGUK), an industry association, has committed to making the North Sea an operationally net zero basin by 2050, which means it aims to eliminate, capture or offset any residual emissions from producing oil and gas there.

It said in September that domestic production was cheaper and cleaner than imported gas, given shipping fuel creates emissions and because some other producing nations have poor environmental records.

"Making the most of indigenous resources helps meet UK demand and contain price growth, providing secure supplies with a lower carbon footprint than imports offer," OGUK said.

Britain's Oil and Gas Authority said gas extracted from the British North Sea had an average emission intensity of 22 kg carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent, while imported LNG had an average intensity of 59 kg.

Yet, Greenpeace and other activists say these arguments miss the point: using fossil fuels must stop rather than simply trying to make using them cleaner.

To push for swifter action, they have taken campaigning to the courts.

In one case, Greenpeace sought to have a BP gas field licence scrapped over its emissions via a Scottish court - although the action failed.

In another case, it is seeking to halt development of the Cambo field off the Shetland Isles, a field part owned by Royal Dutch Shell.

"We've delivered a 12-foot oil-stained statue of Boris Johnson right to the gates of Downing Street calling him out as a monumental climate failure," said Greenpeace's Evans. "They can expect to see a lot more of Greenpeace in the court room."

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Be the first to shop the new UGG x Telfar styles — there are boots, bucket hats and more

    Set an alert on your phone!

  • Syria buries former lawmaker shot near Israeli border

    A former Syrian lawmaker allegedly felled by Israeli sniper fire was laid to rest Monday in an official funeral attended by hundreds of people near Damascus. Midhat Saleh, a well-known figure in Syria, was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tineh, a village along the Israeli border in the Golan Heights where he ran a Syrian government office. Syria said he was killed by Israeli sniper fire.

  • China regulators should act further to free up apps' access to rivals' links -state paper

    Chinese internet platforms have not gone far enough in unblocking external links, as instructed by authorities, and relevant government bodies should take further action to intervene, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday. According to the Economic Information Daily, a newspaper owned by the Xinhua News Agency, this showed companies could not be relied on to carry out "self rectification", and government bodies should take further actions including taking apps that do not follow the rules offline. The article said Tencent's WeChat users still cannot access to full links from Weibo, while ecommerce platforms still block keywords in including "Weixin", WeChat's Chinese name.

  • Treasury says it needs to modernize its economic sanctions

    The Treasury Department says that the economic and financial sanctions the United States has employed over the past two decades to battle global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, drug cartels and other threats need to adapt to a rapidly changing financial world. The department issued a report Monday that said it needs to modernize the technology it uses and upgrade its workforce to deal with new tools and techniques, such as digital currencies. “Treasury's sanctions review has shown that this powerful instrument continues to deliver results but also faces, new challenges," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in releasing the report.

  • Occidental (OXY) Announces Asset Sale, Meets Divestiture Goal

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) meets the $10B non-core assets divestiture goal with the agreement to sell interests in two offshore Ghana fields for $750 million.

  • Attack kills 2 civilians in Kashmir, amid rise in violence

    Two civilians were shot dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir late on Sunday, police said, in what authorities described as a militant attack. The region has witnessed a major uptick in violence targeting Indian civilians who hail from outside of the disputed Himalayan region. Police have blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attacks.

  • Austin on mission to reassure US allies on front lines with Russia

    ‘REASSURING AND REINFORCING’: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Tbilisi, Georgia, today, the first stop on a weeklong mission to reassure nervous allies that the United States won’t abandon them in the face of Moscow’s expansionist aims.

  • Exclusive: Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Buying Back Her Billion-Dollar Empire

    Jessica Simpson and her mother, Tina, are about to pull off the ultimate mother-daughter power move.

  • Taliban fail to quash hope in Afghanistan's women and girls

    Deprived of work and school, many have decided to leave, but Afghan women from across the generations are angry, and they refuse to give up on a brighter future.

  • At UN court, Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of ethnic cleansing

    Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister accused Armenia of “ethnic cleansing” and continuing to lay landmines in Nagorno-Karabakh even after a cease-fire ended a six-week war in the disputed region late last year, as a second case related to the conflict opened at the United Nations' top court. Last week, the court held hearings into a complaint brought by Armenia against Azerbaijan, also related to last year's war that left more than 6,600 people dead. The "campaign of ethnic cleansing and incitement to violence against Azerbaijanis, is ongoing,” Elnur Mammadov told the International Court of Justice.

  • EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

    The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump's advisers and associates. One witness summoned to testify, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, is facing a criminal contempt referral after defying the panel's subpoena. Unlike some previous investigations in the Trump era — including the Russia probes and the impeachment inquiry into Trump's interactions with Ukraine — the central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known.

  • ‘We don't think it's necessary’: US dismisses Iran’s push for extra EU meeting as nuke talks await

    Iran is wasting time with a push for a sidebar meeting with European Union officials in Brussels, according to U.S. and European officials.

  • Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP

    Texas Republicans approved on Monday redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. The maps were approved following outcry from Democrats over what they claimed was a rushed redistricting process crammed into a 30-day session, and one which gave little time for public input. “What we are doing in passing this congressional map is a disservice to the people of Texas,” Democratic state Rep. Rafael Anchia said to the chamber just before the final vote.

  • Jury selection moving slow in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

    Attorneys planned to resume questioning potential jurors Tuesday in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery following a slow start and some admonishment from the judge to speed things along. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder and other crimes in the 25-year-old Black man's death. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent hours Monday questioning the first panel of 20 potential jurors brought to the courthouse.

  • Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

    The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in what Israel calls its war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said that Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tinneh, a village along the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights where he ran a Syrian government office. Israeli media said Saleh had been assisting the Iranian military against Israel.

  • Report: Ex-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

    Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, died at 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family said.

  • Calmes: Powell betrayed his values once. Today's Republicans no longer have values to betray

    Colin Powell's career is instructive, not only for his life of service but also for his lapse deferring to hawks in the Bush administration.

  • Democrats release spending plan that cuts border security and funds abortion

    Senate Democrats, facing a December deadline to pass fiscal 2022 spending bills, unveiled the legislation on Monday, immediately causing uproar among GOP lawmakers.

  • The Bidens' dinner date at Fiola Mare shows they're still creatures of habit

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's Saturday night dinner date made headlines, including particularly gleeful ones in conservative media, for the president's mask mishap: He was seen exiting Georgetown's Fiola Mare without a face covering, seemingly a violation of D.C. law that mandates masks in eateries when a patron isn't drinking or eating. But the visit drew also attention from those waiting to see what kind of dining out the first couple would do.Subscribe to The Post Most newsl

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag