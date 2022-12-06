Britain's health regulator backs COVID vaccine for infants from six months

FILE PHOTO: A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo
4
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised a COVID-19 vaccine for infants as young as six months, opening the door for vaccinating the country's youngest children once the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) agrees.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised the vaccine - made by Pfizer and BioNTech - for children aged six months to four years old, after it was deemed safe and effective based on an ongoing clinical trial involving 4,526 participants.

Whether the vaccine is eventually deployed in this age group depends on a recommendation from the JCVI, which advises UK health departments on which shots should be used as part of the national vaccination programme.

The vaccine is tailored for use in this age group - it is a lower dose version than the one used in children aged five to 11 years. It is given as three injections in the upper arm, with the first two doses given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose administered at least two months after the second dose.

U.S. officials rolled out this version of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for the same age group earlier this year. Months ago, EU regulators also endorsed the use of COVID vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for under-fives.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Jan Harvey, Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer applies for FDA authorization for Omicron-retooled vaccine booster in kids under 5

    If authorized, children would receive the primary series consisting of two doses of the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine and one shot of the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine, the company said. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the original strain and the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants, is currently authorized as a booster dose for ages 5 years and older in the United States and the European Union (EU). Last month, a real-world study of more than 360,000 people in the U.S. found the updated bivalent boosters, including those of rival Moderna Inc, offered increased protection against new coronavirus subvariants in people who have received up to four doses of the older vaccine.

  • As respiratory viruses surge, central Wisconsin hospitals see hours-long wait times, capacity issues

    Leaders of Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic health systems says a continued prevalence of COVID-19 combined with a severe flu season and rising cases of RSV are creating a "very tricky" situation.

  • The Boston Celtics’ offense this season is on an historic pace

    The data suggests that this team is very good indeed on the offensive end of the court.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and its German partner, BioNTech SE, fired back at Moderna Inc on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed. Moderna first sued Pfizer in August, accusing the company of violating its rights in three patents related to innovations that Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it pioneered before the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna has also filed a related lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany.

  • Aaron Rodgers calls Bears' Justin Fields a 'talented quarterback'

    Aaron Rodgers tips his cap to Justin Fields after the Packers defeated the Bears 28-19 on Sunday.

  • Shane Beamer explains tangible benefits of extended practice time for Gator Bowl

    USC’s head coach hinted at opportunities for some freshmen to benefit from bowl game preparation.

  • Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

    The Supreme Court 's conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, the latest collision of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. Over more than two hours of spirited arguments, the justices repeatedly tested out what ruling for the designer could mean, using detailed and sometimes colorful hypothetical scenarios. The case comes at a time when the court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives and follows a series of cases in which the justices have sided with religious plaintiffs.

  • Thank You, Dr. Fauci, for All You’ve Done — So Far!

    Leaving the National Institutes of Health after 54 years, Fauci opens up about this bittersweet moment, his mentor, best days at the office, and what he hopes to do next.

  • Bitcoin Lags as Unwinding of 'Fed Trade' Lifts US Stocks Above 200-Day Average

    Bitcoin trades at a significant discount to its 200-day average as popular macro trades of 2002 unwind, leading to risk revival in traditional markets.

  • Best MLB free agency predictions ever heat up with Verlander deal

    NBC Sports Chicago's predictions for the free agent destinations of top shortstops such as Trea Turner and Carlos Correa as well as Aaron Judge, Willson Contreras and even Jason Heyward.

  • Opinion | Democrats Are Blowing Up the Primary Schedule. It May Not Mean Much.

    As history shows, Iowa and New Hampshire were never as decisive as they seemed.

  • 6 months since Roe ruling, how the adoption landscape has changed

    When Madelynn Ballenger, 21, found out she was pregnant with her second child last year, she said she was around five weeks into her pregnancy. Living in Texas, Ballenger said she knew immediately it could be difficult to access abortion care in her home state. In September, the same month that Ballenger learned of her pregnancy, the state enacted a sweeping abortion law that banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

  • Bank of America Says Regulation Is Key for Mainstream Adoption of Crypto

    Despite the correction in cryptocurrency markets, the development of blockchain technology has accelerated, the report said.

  • Pregnant woman killed by assailants who stole her unborn baby

    They allegedly sliced open the victim to extract the fetus because the woman attacker was unable to have children herself, an official said.

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • Ether Turns Inflationary as Network Usage Slows

    Ether's annualized inflation rate previously dropped below zero following the collapse of FTX-induced market volatility, which spurred a rise in Ethereum network usage. The positive inflation rate indicated ETH being minted outpaced being burned.

  • Man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Memphis police following crash

    An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Parkway Village.

  • Alleged child molestor ditches court

    A man accused of molesting little girls has jumped bail and reportedly left the state. More than two years ago, Ronald Lee Burns was charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a child, t…

  • Al Jazeera files suit at International Criminal Court over journalist's killing

    Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it has filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May. The lawsuit following an investigation by the television news network's legal team, Al Jazeera said on Twitter. The ICC must identify the individuals who were directly involved Abu Akleh's killing, Al Jazeera lawyer Rodney Dixon KC told a news conference in The Hague on Tuesday.

  • Japan police arrest 3 teachers in nursery abuse case

    Police have arrested three teachers at a nursery school in central Japan on suspicion they routinely abused toddlers, including hitting their heads, holding them upside down and locking them up in a bathroom, in a case that triggered outrage and allegations of a cover-up. The Shizuoka prefectural police said they arrested three women on Sunday on suspicion of assaulting at least three toddlers in June at a nursery school in the city of Susono at the foot of Mount Fuji. Susono Mayor Harukaze Murata told reporters Monday that he also filed a criminal complaint against the school director, Toshihiko Sakurai, for allegedly covering up the abuses.