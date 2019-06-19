Britain's Labour is engaging in consultation on Brexit stance - spokesman

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Labour Party is engaging in a consultation on its Brexit stance, a spokesman for leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday after reports the main opposition party would move to an unequivocal backing of a second referendum.

"As Jeremy said after the EU election results, he is engaging in a process of consultation on our Brexit position and that will continue this afternoon," the spokesman told reporters.

Corbyn has previously said Labour is "ready to support a referendum on any deal that passes through parliament", the spokesman said, adding the leader wanted to go back to the people either in a national election or second referendum. (Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)