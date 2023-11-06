Britain's loneliest sheep arrives in new 'forever home'

Fiona the sheep is no longer alone in her new surroundings

The sheep described as the loneliest in Britain is said to be settling in well to her new home.

The ewe, now named Fiona, was rescued on Saturday after being stranded for more than two years at the foot of cliffs in the Scottish Highlands.

A protest was staged at the weekend by an animal rights group over plans to move her to a farm park, near Dumfries.

But she arrived at Dalscone Farm "under cover of darkness" on Sunday and is said to be in good condition.

The sheep's plight hit the headlines last month after a kayaker photographed her still trapped at the foot of a steep cliff at the Cromarty Firth, two years after a previous sighting.

She was dubbed "Britain's loneliest sheep" and an online petition to rescue her attracted thousands of signatures.

Plans to move her to the farm park in southern Scotland provoked a "peaceful, non-violent demonstration" at the site amid concerns she would become a "spectacle".

Ben Best said the sheep was "super chilled"

Farmer Ben Best of Dalscone Farm said it had been a "stressful" couple of days to get the sheep to Dumfries.

"Last night, under the cover of darkness, we brought her in just away from any prying eyes," he said.

"She has settled in absolutely brilliantly. She has been eating, drinking.

"We couldn't be happier with how she has settled in."

He said the whole experience had been a "bit surreal" but Fiona was "super chilled".

The rescued sheep arrived at Dalscone on Sunday night

"Everything is transparent what we do - we are known worldwide for our animal care," he said.

"Everything is absolutely five-star and we are very proud of that."

The farm section of the visitor attraction is currently closed to the public but it posts regular live updates on its Facebook page.

"The world's loneliest sheep is lonely no more," added Mr Best.

Fiona is in her own pen as she gets used to her new surroundings

Saturday's rescue operation was led by professional shearer Cammy Wilson.

He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme "I have never worked with a sheep as calm as she is.

"She has essentially had unlimited grass to eat for two years and she is what we would describe as fat in the sheep world.

"I am not sure if you are allowed to say that these days to sheep, but she didn't seem to be too offended."

Fiona weighed in at 92kg (200lbs) without her wool and the wool itself weighed 9kg (20lbs).

Mr Wilson said the wool was quite poor quality but it was hoped it could eventually be made into something and used in a raffle for charity.

He also explained the cinematic inspiration behind the sheep's name.

"I came up with the name Fiona because, several years ago now, the world was taken by storm by a sheep called Shrek in New Zealand who had been living alone in a cave," Mr Wilson said.

"I thought Shrek is the male version of this situation so it has to be Fiona. It is also a good Scottish name."

He said they had waited until the "coast was clear" to take the sheep to the farm park on Sunday night where he was confident she would be well looked after.

Mr Wilson added: "She will live out the rest of her life down there at Dalscone, probably being better looked after than I will be."