Britain's mass rollout of COVID booster vaccines for all over-50s may be shelved -Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the COVID-19 in Maidstone
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The mass rollout of COVID-19 booster vaccines in Britain to residents over 50 this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third doses only to the most vulnerable, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the newspaper said https://bit.ly/3swD2U4.

However, sources close to the committee told The Telegraph there is limited evidence to support such an approach and a "far more restricted" group, focused on those most in need, may be targeted.

"Any booster programme will be based on the final advice of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. Until we receive the independent JCVI advice, no decisions can be made on wider requirements for those who receive booster jabs", a government spokesman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Oxford vaccine chief Andrew Pollard said earlier this month that booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines were not currently needed by Britain and the doses should be given to other countries.

Britain had been planning for a COVID-19 vaccine booster programme, and health minister Sajid Javid said he expected the programme to begin in early September, pending final advice from officials.

A total of 47.41 million people in the country had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus through Aug. 17 and 40.99 million people had received a second dose.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in September

    The U.S. government said on Wednesday it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections rise from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The White House is prepared to offer a third booster shot starting on that date to all Americans who completed their initial inoculation at least eight months ago, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. The booster shots initially will be given primarily to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and older people, all of whom were among the first groups to be vaccinated in late 2020 and early 2021, the department said.

  • Got questions about COVID vaccine booster? Here’s some answers.

    U.S. health officials on Wednesday recommended that all U.S. vaccinated residents should get a COVID-19 booster shot — even as 40 percent of the population has yet to receive their first dose. Americans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should get a booster dose eight months after they received their second shot of the two-dose mRNA vaccines, according to the U.S. Department ...

  • Huawei will return to smartphone 'throne' despite crippling sanctions, chairman says

    Huawei Technologies' chairman said while U.S. sanctions have choked its smartphone business, it will not give up and plans to eventually return to the industry's "throne". In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump accused Huawei of being a threat to national security, put it on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. "Huawei will continue to exist in the field of mobile phones and with continuous advances in chip production, the smartphone throne will eventually return," he said.

  • Colombia extradites ELN rebel fighters to US for first time

    For the first time, Colombia on Thursday extradited two alleged members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) who are accused by a U.S. federal court of drug trafficking. Extradition is one of the toughest tools Colombia and its allies use to try to combat the production and distribution of cocaine. The men extradited on Thursday are Henry Trigos Celon and Yamit Picon Rodriguez, who uses the alias Chonta, both wanted by the Southern District of Texas, Colombian Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz said in a statement.

  • Jury selected for Fort Worth cold case trial in abduction, strangling of 17-year-old girl

    Twelve Tarrant County residents were chosen Thursday to decide whether or not Glen McCurley is guilty of the capital murder of Carla Walker.

  • Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

    The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday. U.S. officials, citing data showing waning protection against mild and moderate illness from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines more than six months after inoculation, on Wednesday said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-begin-offering-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-08-18 boosters will be made widely available starting on Sept. 20. "We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death."

  • Judge drops restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer over alleged assault

    The judge in the case ruled that the woman pursued the MLB star, and not vice versa, and therefore he demonstrated no immediate threat to her.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Netflix insider trading suspect pleads guilty to scheme that netted $3 million, feds say

    Junwoo Chon, of Bellevue, Washington, faces as many as 20 years behind bars.

  • Mike Lindell Melts Down When Expert Tries To Claim His $5 Million Cyber-Bounty

    The MyPillow guy's disastrous "Cyber Symposium" could cost him.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • Miami cop suspended over hand gesture. He’d also been dinged for a Trump campaign mask

    A Miami police officer has been relieved of duty for displaying a hand signal that some interpret as a white power message while posing for a picture.

  • The Taliban have access to US military aircraft. Now what happens?

    Numerous photos have surfaced on social media of Taliban fighters posing with Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 attack planes and other aircraft from the Afghan air force fleet.

  • SC GOP leader dies after battling COVID for more than a month

    Pressley Stutts was a fervent supporter of President Trump and steadfast in his belief against mandates for masks and vaccines.

  • Manhattan DA Sneers at Pardon and Charges Trump Pal

    Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan/GettyKen Kurson, a Trump family pal and former editor of the New York Observer, may have thought he was in the clear in January when Trump wiped away charges related to Kurson’s divorce meltdown.But Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has other ideas. On Wednesday, Vance’s office filed felony charges for eavesdropping and computer trespass against Kurson, 52, a close friend of Jared Kushner and one-time Trump speech writer who advised Rudy Giuliani on his failed 20

  • Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners' GOP event

    The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other top supporters of former President Donald Trump. Well known for decades for its outspoken support of progressive causes and environmentalism, Patagonia in the past has brought unwanted attention to Facebook and Instagram and the Outdoor Retailer shows in Salt Lake City. Now, the company's activism could spell trouble — among left-leaning skiers at least — for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

  • Trump calls the Taliban 'good fighters' who are 'really smart' and erroneously says the group has been around for 1,000 years

    Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity the Taliban are "good fighters, I will tell you, good fighters."

  • Feds seized $2.7 million in cash from Florida travelers. There’s just one reason why

    Before boarding his flight in May from Fort Lauderdale to Panama, Lisandro Cadenas claimed he was only traveling with $3,000.

  • Larry David Couldn’t Curb His Anger at Alan Dershowitz in Martha’s Vineyard Grocery

    Larry David recently ran into former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz at the grocery store, and he didn’t hold back from criticizing the Harvard Law professor. In a heated exchange that was witnessed by a Page Six source, Dershowitz and David bumped into each other at Chilmark General Store in Martha’s Vineyard. Dershowitz confirmed the exchange he had with David to Page Six and said it started when he saw David and tried to say hi, but the comedian walked away from him. Dershowitz then said, “We

  • Video shows the moment Taliban fighters threatened a CNN crew with AK-47s

    Taliban fighters followed CNN's Clarissa Ward and her crew, taking their gun safety off and raising them as if to strike a producer.