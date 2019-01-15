Britain's May says she will respond quickly after key Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during a visit to the Portmeirion factory in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain January 14, 2019. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her senior ministers she would respond quickly to Tuesday's evening's vote in parliament on her proposed Brexit deal, her spokesman said.

Asked by reporters if she would quit if, as widely expected, she lost the vote, the spokesman said May was determined to deliver the will of public and take Britain out of the EU.

"The prime minister said the government is the servant of the people and she believes passionately that we must deliver on the result of the 2016 referendum," the spokesman said. "She added that after the vote has taken place, she would respond quickly to the result."

