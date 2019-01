Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a session at the Parliament, in London, Britain, January 23, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is working to secure a deal to ensure a smooth departure from the European Union, her spokesman said on Thursday when asked about a warning by Airbus over the risks of a no-deal Brexit.

The spokesman also told reporters there was no question that leaving with a Brexit deal was in Britain's best interests.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)