Britain's MI6 spy master apologises for historic discrimination against LGBT+ people

A motorboat passes by the MI6 building in London
Guy Faulconbridge

By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service publicly apologised on Friday for historic discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+) people in the spy agencies before 1991.

Britain decriminalised homosexual acts between men in 1967, but its spy agencies refused to hire gay, lesbian and transgender officers until 1991 because they believed they would be susceptible to blackmail.

"Until 1991, being openly LGBT+ in MI6 would cause you to lose your job or prevent you from being allowed to join in the first place," said Richard Moore, chief, or C, of the Secret Intelligence Agency (SIS).

"Committed, talented, public-spirited people had their careers and lives blighted because it was argued that being LGBT+ was incompatible with being an intelligence professional," Moore said. "This was wrong, unjust and discriminatory."

Moore said that such misguided policies had deprived Britain's spy services of talent and that some staff who "came out" after 1991 were treated badly for failing to have disclosed their sexuality during vetting.

SECRETIVE

"Others who joined in the period post-1991 were made to feel unwelcome," Moore said. "We still have more to do to become a fully inclusive employer, and my goal for MI6 is to make it a workplace where you can always bring your true self to work."

Britain's notoriously secretive spy services - SIS, the MI5 Security Service and GCHQ eavesdropping agency - have been trying for several years to present a much more open and enlightened image as they search for broader talent.

Despite the previously discriminatory rules, some of the most famous characters in British intelligence history were gay, including Guy Burgess, an MI6 officer and diplomat, who was also a Soviet mole and who fled to Moscow in 1951.

Alan Turing, a brilliant mathematician who is now considered to be the father of modern computing, broke the German naval Enigma code for British spies during World War Two.

He was gay, disgraced and was found guilty of gross indecency. He lost his security clearance and was no longer allowed to work for GCHQ.

He was forced to have hormonal injections and in 1954 committed suicide aged 41 by eating an apple laced with cyanide.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany sees drop in virus cases flatten as variant surges

    The head of Germany’s disease control agency warned Friday that a decline in new coronavirus cases the country saw has leveled off while the share of cases involving more contagious variants is rising. Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler said Germany may be heading toward another “turning point” in the pandemic after weeks of falling infections. “The decline of recent weeks doesn't appear to be continuing,” Wieler told reporters in Berlin, noting that in one German state - Thuringia - weekly case numbers are on the rise again.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz under fire for flying to Cancun

    As millions of Texans struggled through a deadly deep freeze, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz flew to the Mexican resort city of Cancun with his family. The 50-year-old Republican lawmaker confirmed the trip on Thursday but cut it short after his travels were reported... Reuters snapped this picture of Cruz leaving Mexico.On his way out, he told reporters: "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends...Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas."Cruz, viewed as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, faced calls to resign after photos on social media emerged showing him in an airport line, in a passenger lounge, aboard an airliner and departing an airport in Mexico.The scandal came as millions of Texans remained paralyzed by power and water outages after a winter storm and freezing temperatures hampered efforts to restore full power.So far, nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the cold snap.Some in Houston found shelter at the Gallery Furniture store, which had opened its doors as a warming center.Meanwhile in Austin, a Target saw empty shelves and long lines as shoppers stocked up on food.With 2.7 million Texas households on Thursday still without heat, leaders warned of a domino effect on infrastructure as the lack of power cut off water supplies, strained the ability of hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and isolated vulnerable communities with frozen roads still impassable.

  • Spanish PM censures rioting in split with coalition partner

    Recent violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper are “inadmissible,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Friday, in comments that accentuated a rift with his coalition government’s junior partner. In impromptu remarks at the start of a speech about the economy, Sánchez addressed the three consecutive nights of rioting this week that have ignited a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper’s supporters and the police. “Violence is an attack on democracy,” Sánchez said, “and the government will take a stand against any form of violence to ensure people’s safety.”

  • Bitcoin steams to new record and nears $1 trillion market cap

    Bitcoin hit yet another record high on Friday, and moved within sight of a market capitalisation of $1 trillion, blithely shrugging off analyst warnings that it is an "economic side show" and a poor hedge against a fall in stock prices. The world's most popular cryptocurrency jumped 2.6% to an all-time high of $52,932, setting it on course for a weekly jump of over 8%. Bitcoin's gains have been fuelled by signs it is winning acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, from Tesla and Mastercard to BNY Mellon.

  • Uber drivers entitled to worker rights, top UK court rules in blow to business model

    A group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage, Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that has ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy. In a case led by two former Uber drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements that also included paid holidays and rest breaks. Uber drivers are currently treated as self-employed, meaning that by law they are only afforded minimal protections, a status the Silicon Valley-based company sought to maintain a long-running legal tussle.

  • No return: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the Palace said.

  • US: Aid pause to Ethiopia no longer linked to dam dispute

    The United States says it has decided to “de-link” its suspension of millions of dollars of aid to Ethiopia from that country’s dispute with Egypt over a massive hydroelectric dam project. The State Department said humanitarian assistance remains exempt from the aid suspension.

  • Fate of Honest Abe statues under review in Chicago, honestly

    A city commission is determining the fate of monuments to Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and other historical figures in Chicago as part of a “racial healing and historical reckoning project” that began over the summer. No decision has been made on whether any of the 41 statues and other commemorative markers of presidents Lincoln, Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley, and more, will be taken down.

  • Rights group: Cambodia internet gateway will hurt privacy

    Cambodia plans to set up a new national internet gateway that critics fear will increase online surveillance and censorship of the internet and infringe on rights to privacy and free expression. Like a number of Asian governments, Cambodia has been cracking down on online dissent. Long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen signed an order Wednesday to set up such an internet gateway.

  • Housing is key economic indicator: advisor

    As the benchmark Treasury yield traded at its highest level in nearly a year, Summit Place Financial Advisors President Liz Miller tells Reuters' Fred Katayama a further steepening in rates could slow the hot housing market and impact the economy.

  • Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden

    President Joe Biden is in a political firestorm over how and when to get more schools open during the coronavirus pandemic, with Republicans seizing on confusion surrounding Biden's goal to reopen a majority of schools within his first 100 days to paint the president as beholden to teachers’ unions at the expense of American families. Biden's administration in recent weeks has sent muddled and at times contradictory messages about his goal. On Tuesday night, the president said his 100-day goal was to have most elementary schools open five days a week, seeming to conflict with his own press secretary, who had said last week that schools would be considered “open” if they held in-person classes even one day a week.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Texas accused of moving freezing residents in order to stage cheerleading competition

    The officials said the people would be moved to superior facilities

  • Texas's power grid was 'seconds and minutes' away from going dark for months, per reports

    If the state's grid had gone completely offline, equipment could have caught fire and power lines could have fallen.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz’s Wife Boasted of Cancun Trip to Neighbors Beforehand, Reports Say

    Stringer/ReutersAs Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) continues to do damage control over his ill-timed trip to Cancun during a once-in-a-lifetime disaster in Texas, text messages purporting to show his wife boasting about the trip to neighbors and friends beforehand have emerged. Cruz has suggested he only went on the spontaneous getaway to appease his daughters, but messages from Heidi Cruz first reported by local news outlet Reform Austin paint a far different picture, one of a gleeful escape.In texts confirmed by two people on the text message chain, Heidi Cruz invited neighbors along for the getaway from her “freezing” home.“Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun,” she reportedly wrote early Wednesday, mentioning a “direct “flight” and “hotels w capacity.”“Seriously. COVID test to come back which we will take there,” she continued.With many Texans struggling to get water and forced to ration food as the disastrous deep freeze batters the supply chain, Heidi Cruz enticed neighbors with details about the planned trip, which included a pricey stay at The Ritz-Carlton in Cancun from Wednesday to Sunday at $309 per night.She did at least appear somewhat mindful of those stuck behind: “We have gas stove so at least we can heat water little that there is happy to help anyone we can too.”Neither Cruz nor his wife have yet commented on the messages specifically, but Cruz, after abandoning the trip early amid mounting calls for him to resign, offered the closest thing to an apology he could muster on Thursday night. With protesters chanting “Resign!” in the background, the Texas senator admitted on camera to reporters that the trip was “obviously a mistake.” But he doubled down on his claims that he was just doing dad duty and had always planned to “work remotely.” “It was not my intention for [the trip] to be understood as… somehow diminishing the suffering and hardship other Texans had experienced,” he said. For some, Cruz’s latest remarks may be hard to believe after he issued a series of weaselly statements seeking to downplay the trip—initially saying he had only traveled for the night to escort his daughters, despite his abundant luggage, and that it was “his girls” who had pressed for the trip.Indeed, the senator’s claim of a one-night trip fell apart Thursday, following reports the Texas Republican had rebooked his flight back to Houston on early that morning after initially being slated to stay until Saturday. And after his return on Thursday night, he dodged a question from a reporter on whether he’d come back early because he felt guilty or simply because he’d been caught.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Cruz says he made ‘mistake’ by flying to Cancun as ex-president snubs Haley

    Follow the latest updates

  • Ted Cruz originally planned to spend multiple nights in Cancun but flew back early to Texas amid a torrent of criticism

    Cruz stayed in Cancun for under 24 hours before changing his flight to rush home as critics accused him of abandoning storm-ravaged Texas.

  • Texas Democrat says 'it'd be fine' if Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun for family jaunt because 'he doesn't do anything for us'

    "He's given us one more reason to resign," the lawmaker said in a CNN interview. "As far as I'm concerned, it'd be fine if he remained in Cancun."

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a lawmaker said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • Fox News reporter mocks 'Fled' Cruz for returning to help Texans 'right after he finishes a margarita'

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got plenty of mockery — and outrage — from his regular critics for flying down to Mexico on Wednesday night as the state he represents in Congress was mired in power outages, water outages, and freezing temperatures. He made it worse by blaming his daughters and suggesting his four-day vacation to the Ritz-Carlton Cancún was actually only ever supposed to be an overnight drop-off mission. "If you like piña coladas and getting caught on a plane..." tweeted Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. But even Fox News found Cruz's aborted vacation south of the border to be in bad taste and ripe for ribbing. On Tucker Carlson's show Thursday night, reporter Trace Gallagher outlined the Cruz controversy, then read parts of his shifting statements. "Now he says he wants to help get the power and the water back on — right after he finishes a margarita," he told guest host Mark Steyn, noting his joke and even getting a brief chuckle from Steyn. Fox News: "Now he says he wants to help get the power and the water back on — right after he finishes a margarita." pic.twitter.com/x8JluHuqCs — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 19, 2021 Gallagher is on the news side of Fox News, but the opinion panelists on anchor Bret Baier's Thursday evening show were also unanimous in their criticism of Cruz. Gowdy: He never should’ve left. Leaders are the first to pick up a difficult task and the last to put it down. They don’t go to Cancún and they don’t blame their daughters for it if they do.. pic.twitter.com/R0RxEaMYxY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 18, 2021 Cruz isn't generally known as a unifying political figure, but these are strange times. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringedTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze