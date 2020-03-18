Britain's Ocado closes access to website until March 21

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado has closed access to its website until March 21 as it struggles to deal with "a simply staggering amount of traffic" because of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

It said customers will not be able to edit an existing order or book a new delivery for the next few days.

The company said the closure will enable it to carry out essential work that will help to ensure distribution of products and delivery slots is as fair and accessible as possible for all customers going forward. (Reporting by James Davey Editing by David Goodman)