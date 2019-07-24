Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is like Trump. Only he isn't.

Boris Johnson, 55, was unveiled as Theresa May's replacement as prime minister on Tuesday. He's like Donald Trump. And he isn't.

LONDON – Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is an eccentric character who is prone to gaffes, often projects a disheveled demeanor and has a tendency to offend allies and foes alike that has drawn comparisons to President Donald Trump.

Johnson, 55, was unveiled as Theresa May's replacement on Tuesday – May exits her role Wednesday, when Johnson begins his – following a vote by members of the ruling Conservative Party. In Britain, the public elects a party, not a specific prime minister, meaning the government of the day can install any elected politician it choses in No. 10 Downing Street – the official residence and office of Britain's highest office holder.

Britain's latest prime minister will enter No. 10 Downing Street after an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Following tradition, the queen will formally invite him to form a government. After that, Johnson will make a speech and begin announcing senior cabinet appointments. He inherits an extremely slim majority in Parliament that is propped up by Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionists.

Johnson's first major challenge as leader is holding on to that majority.

But who is he?

New York-born Johnson is a direct descendant of King George II. His full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. He has passed through many of the hallowed corridors of the British establishment, including Eton College and Oxford University.

Johnson relinquished his U.S. citizenship in 2016 amid a tax probe.

He became the mayor of London in 2008, a role he used to advance a pro-business, pro-development agenda. Before that, Johnson was a member of Parliament and later served as foreign secretary in May's Cabinet. He resigned from that position, he said, because Britain's exit from the European Union – Brexit – was in danger of becoming a "dream (that) is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt."

On Tuesday, Johnson outlined a vision for Britain in which "like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self doubt and negativity."

Prior to getting into politics, Johnson was a journalist.

He started as a reporter for the Times (of London) but was fired for fabricating a quote. He later edited The Spectator, a longstanding political magazine. His speeches are often laced with allusions to classical civilizations, black humor and ribald innuendo.

They are also never far from controversy.

"She's got dyed blonde hair and pouty lips, and a steely blue stare, like a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital," Johnson said of Hilary Clinton in 2007.

As part of his campaign to become London's second ever mayor, Johnson said that "voting (for the Conservative Party he represented on the ballot) will cause your wife to have bigger breasts and increase your chances of owning a BMW M3."

It was a confidence trick, and it worked.

He has a tendency to play the buffoon. It's not clear if he is one. He's an enigma.

Johnson is an enthusiastic bike rider, who when he was London's mayor could often be seen cycling to work on the capital's busy, pollution-soaked roads.

Yet he's been accused of making racist and Islamophobic remarks and of a general lack of seriousness, whether in terms of articulating the risks of Brexit or in saying the wrong thing, at the wrong time, such as when he falsely claimed that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian national jailed in Iran since 2016 on spying charges, was "teaching people journalism."

Johnson's remarks were later used against the mother-of-one in her trial, which the British government regards as a sham. He subsequently apologized for his remarks.

In a 2002 column for Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson referred to black people as "flag-waving piccaninnies" with "watermelon smiles."

He has a complicated love life: Four children with his second wife, another daughter from an affair with a property developer, possibly a fifth child from yet another affair that he's refused to confirm or deny. He is a quarter-century older than his current girlfriend.

If Americans don't recognize Johnson's face or name, they may be familiar with his hair. It's an unruly mop of blond hair that knows its own mind: crazy hair.