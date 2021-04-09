Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Holden
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history, during which time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

A Greek prince, he married Elizabeth in 1947 playing a key role in modernising the monarchy in the post-World War Two period, and behind the walls of Buckingham Palace being the one key figure the queen could turn to and trust.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," Elizabeth said in a rare personal tribute to Philip made in a speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Boise mass stabbing suspect was facing death penalty. With guilty pleas, is that the case?

    Timmy Kinner has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the rampage, and prosecutors made concessions in exchange.

  • MSNBC legal analyst Midwin Charles dies at 47

    "Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime," her family said in a statement.

  • Son of slain jeweler pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years

    The son of a slain Texas jeweler was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after admitting he hired someone to kill his father. Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy, 22, entered a guilty plea to a murder charge during a virtual court hearing. “It would be our hope that you are never released from prison,” the family wrote.

  • The Common Ingredient That Can Help Inflammation, Skin, Digestion, and More

    It's easy to add to your diet.

  • 7th man arrested in sex abuse case at youth detention center

    A former youth detention center worker accused of responding to a bruised and crying teenager’s rape allegations by saying, “Look little fella, that just doesn’t happen," was arrested Thursday in the latest development in a broad investigation into the New Hampshire facility. Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, of Brooksville, Florida, was charged with one count of rape a day after the arrest of six other former workers at the Sununu Youth Services Center. The Manchester facility, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been under investigation since July 2019, when two former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy 82 times in the 1990s.

  • Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

    In his active years, Philip helped set a new course for the monarchy under a young queen, championing Britain itself.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Space Force acquisitions and launch division will be based in L.A. area

    The Los Angeles Air Force Base's Space and Missile Systems Center in El Segundo will become the headquarters of the Space Force's Space Systems Command.

  • Mike Pompeo Is Now on the Fox News Payroll—Because of Course

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Turkey rejects claims of sexist snub towards von der Leyen

    Turkey on Thursday strongly rejected accusations that it snubbed Ursula von der Leyen — one of the European Union’s most powerful executives — because of her gender after a protocol gaffe during a meeting at the Turkish presidential palace ignited a public uproar. Turkey insisted that the EU's own protocol requests were applied, an assertion that was left unanswered by bloc officials trying to downplay the significance of an incident that also revealed a lack of unity among them. Von der Leyen — the European Commission president — and European Council chief Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on Turkey-EU relations on Tuesday.

  • ‘Jan. 6 changed everything’: Will Capitol riot mark a return to fortress policing?

    Police adopt a military-like stance in the wake of security failures during the Capitol riot, at odds with calls to "defund the police."

  • Poet Amanda Gorman for president? Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hope so

    Poet Amanda Gorman, who discussed her future campaign for president in a new cover story for Vogue, already has endorsements from powerful figures.

  • Disney unveils June opening date for Marvel-themed Avengers Campus

    Delayed by COVID-19 closures, Avengers Campus, which will include a family-focused interactive Spider-Man ride, is set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim.

  • Tickets on sale for 'The Normal Heart' with Laverne Cox and Sterling K. Brown

    BIPOC and LGBTQ actors including Jeremy Pope and Guillermo Diaz will read the Larry Kramer play in an event organized by USC's ONE Archives.

  • Young Republicans, Democrats put aside politics, team up for Kansas Citians in need

    Micheal Ryan thinks Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell could learn something from these Wyandotte County groups working together for a “Dignity Drive.”

  • Italian American groups fight to keep Columbus Day in Philadelphia

    Fourteen US states and several major cities have replaced the holiday with Indigenous People's Day.

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.

  • Report: Matt Gaetz paid associate $900, who then gave $900 to 3 young women

    In May 2018, on the day after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent $900 to his associate, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, via Venmo, Greenberg used the app to send three young women payments amounting to $900, The Daily Beast reports. Gaetz paid Greenberg over two transactions. The first had "Test" written in the memo field, and the second said "hit up ____," with the blank being the nickname for one of the recipients. (Because the young woman had only recently turned 18 at the time of the transaction, The Daily Beast is not naming her.) In the Venmo payments he made to the young women, Greenberg wrote that the money was for "Tuition," "School," and "School." Last week, The New York Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. This investigation reportedly stemmed from a probe into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, bribery, and stalking. Court documents say Greenberg was "engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships," and the Times has reported investigators believe Gaetz paid for sex with several women he met through Greenberg. Gaetz's list of Venmo transactions had been public before this week, The Daily Beast reports, and someone sent the outlet partial Venmo records for Greenberg. The records show that both men are connected on Venmo to the young woman The Daily Beast is not naming, as well as a woman Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card, The Daily Beast reports. During a hearing on Thursday, both Greenberg's attorney and prosecutors said it is likely Greenberg will strike a plea deal, an indication that he will probably cooperate with prosecutors. After the hearing, Greenberg's attorney told reporters, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz has confirmed the investigation is taking place, but denies having sex with a 17-year-old girl or paying for sex. He has not been charged with any crimes. Read more at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.

  • Matt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

    The federal investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), said to center on possible sex-trafficking violations and sex with a 17-year-old girl, has branched out to include a trip to the Bahamas with well-connected GOP allies and allegedly paid female companies plus whether Gaetz was involved in running a third-party "ghost" candidate in a state Senate race to help an associate, The New York Times reports. Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old girl, but his alleged partner in procuring women for sex, Joel Greenberg, is now expected to plead guilty and potentially flip on Gaetz, Greenberg's lawyer and federal prosecutors suggested Thursday. One congressional Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Wash.), has called on Gaetz to resign, and Gaetz's legislative director, Devin Murphy, abruptly quit last week, the Times reports. Investigators are in the early states of their inquiry into whether Gaetz worked with prominent Florida lobbyist Chris Dorworth to put a sham third-party candidate in a state Senate race to help a Gaetz associate, Jason Brodeur, beat a Democratic rival for an open seat, the Times reports. Recruiting a "ghost" candidate to swing a race against an opponent is generally legal, but secretly paying them to do so is frowned upon, legally speaking. In Brodeur's case, a third candidate did run but barely campaigned, and fliers depicted her as a Democrat, like Brodeur's opponent. Brodeur ultimately raised more than $3 million for the race and won by 7,600 votes; the third-party candidate, Jestine Iannotti, got 6,000 votes. Brodeur told the Times through a spokeswoman he had nothing to do with the Iannotti fliers and Dorworth said he never met, communicated with, or paid Iannotti, and doesn't recall discussing running a third-party candidate with Gaetz. "A ghost candidate scheme would be brazen even in Florida, which has been fertile ground for unseemly political ploys," the Times reports, though two little-known third-party candidates in Miami races last election did help Republicans win and keep control of the state Senate. "In one of the Miami races, which was decided by 32 votes, an accused ghost candidate and a campaign backer have been indicted on campaign finance charges." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.

  • The University of Kentucky accidentally sent 500,000 acceptances to a program that usually only accepts 35 students

    A spokesman for the university said only a "handful" of students who received the email in error had actually expressed interest in the program.