Britain's Prince Philip returns home after treatment

  • Britain's Prince Philip as he leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
  • Britain's Prince Philip, centre, as he leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
  • A woman cycles past a Police van parked outside the King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London, Monday, March 15, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • A Police officer stands outside the entrance of King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London, Monday, March 15, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • A woman cycles past a Police van parked outside the King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London, Monday, March 15, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Police officers stand guard at the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment as a police van stands guard, in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • A doorman and a police officer stand guard at the main entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment as a police van stands guard, in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Hospital staff erect a screen next to a car at the rear of King Edward VII's Hospital, London, where Prince Philip has been staying for continuing treatment after his heart surgery at St Bartholomew's Hospital, Tuesday March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
1 / 11

Britain Prince Philip

Britain's Prince Philip as he leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
DANICA KIRKA
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday, following a month in the hospital during which he was treated for an infection and underwent a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care unit at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure in the back of a black car. Buckingham Palace later issued a statement confirming Philip's release.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,'' the palace said in a statement.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both Philip and Elizabeth received coronavirus vaccines in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017 and rarely appears in public. Before his hospitalization, he had been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

His illness comes as the royal family has been rocked by an interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry. In the explosive broadcast, Meghan, who is biracial, said the palace had failed to help her when she had suicidal thoughts and that an unidentified member of the royal family had raised “concerns” about the color of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.

The interview, conducted by Oprah Winfrey, divided people around the world. While many say the allegations demonstrate the need for change inside a palace that hasn’t kept pace with the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, others have criticized Harry and Meghan for dropping their bombshell while Philip was hospitalized.

The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Philip, 99, leaves the hospital after 4 week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

  • Prince Philip thanks medical staff as he returns to Windsor Castle after longest hospital stay

    Prince Philip has been in hospital for four weeks, and has had one heart procedure in that time.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Prince Philip has left the hospital 4 weeks after being admitted as a 'precautionary measure'

    The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was treated for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Prince Philip Back Home With the Queen After Heart Surgery

    Jeff Spicer / Getty ImagesPrince Philip, 99, went home today after spending 28 nights in hospital and undergoing heart surgery.He looked frail and initial reports that he walked out of the hospital unaided were later said to be inaccurate; he was in fact taken to a waiting car in wheelchair.Duke of Edinburgh left the #EdwardVIIHhospital today four weeks after being initially admitted for an infection - it's understood he walked to the car pic.twitter.com/Y2HrS4M5CP— Dickie Arbiter 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) March 16, 2021 Philip, who is due to turn 100 in June, was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone on February 16, after complaining of feeling unwell. Two weeks later he was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he underwent heart surgery. Details of the procedure he had have not been revealed by the palace, however it is believed to relate to stents he had fitted after a heart attack at Christmas 2011. After the operation, he returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital to convalesce.Prince Philip’s spell in hospital has coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in modern royal history as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plunged the monarchy into a crisis by accusing an unnamed member of the family of racism. They subsequently made clear it was not the queen or Philip that expressed “concerns” about their children’s likely skin color. Harry and Meghan resisted pressure to postpone their interview with Oprah Winfrey due to Philip’s health.Today, despite police seeking to block access to the hospital and views of the prince, he was photographed looking gaunt as he was driven away from the hospital. He headed to Windsor Castle, arriving there mid-morning to reunite with his wife of 73 years, who has been continuing a full program of royal engagements in his absence.Buckingham Palace later issued a statement saying: “His Royal Highness (the Duke of Edinburgh) wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Philip has left the hospital after a month

    Prince Philip is out of the hospital. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II left King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Tuesday, a month after he was hospitalized on Feb. 16, BBC News and The Associated Press report. When Philip was first admitted, Buckingham Palace described this as a precautionary measure that was taken after he felt "unwell." The Duke of Edinburgh was ultimately treated for an infection, and he "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition" after being transferred to another hospital, according to Buckingham Palace. He then returned to King Edward VII's Hospital. Philip has been hospitalized several times in recent years, including in 2011 for a blocked coronary artery. But according to BBC News, this was his longest hospital stay ever. When Philip was initially admitted last month, reports indicated that his condition was unrelated to COVID-19. He and the queen were previously vaccinated against COVID-19. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tDeborah Birx still thinks about Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 'every day'American Jesuits pledge $100 million for descendants of slaves they owned, sold

  • Prince Philip’s Health Seems Far Worse Than Royal Family Originally Let On

    Prince Philip is still hoping to make his way home after a month in the hospital, but it seems like the recovery process is taking longer than expected. While the palace originally stated that Prince Philip’s hospitalization was expected to be a short stay (and confirmed that it wasn’t related to COVID-19), his health took […]

  • Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby Girl — and Her Name Has a Special Connection to Aunt Kate!

    Kate Middleton's younger sister is now a mother of two

  • Prince Philip, 99, leaves London hospital after 1 month stay, heart procedure

    Britain's Prince Philip was spotted leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday after a one-month hospital stay. The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was photographed Tuesday morning being helped into a waiting car outside the hospital. "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

  • Pregnant Bindi Irwin Is 'Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to Arrive' as She Shares Sweet Family Photo

    Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell

  • Prince Harry Has Spoken to William and Charles, but 'Conversations Were Not Productive,' Says Gayle King

    "No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet," Gayle King said

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Prince Philip leaves hospital after one month to be reunited with Queen at Windsor Castle

    Duke of Edinburgh underwent heart surgery and has been recovering

  • Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancé Amanda Pacheco Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name

    Wilmer Valderrama explained the meaningful inspiration behind his and fiancée Amanda Pacheco's daughter's name. Find out the moniker here!

  • Actor Elliot Page wants to advocate for other transgender people

    The actor told Time magazine that he wanted to use his "privilege and platform to help in the ways I can."

  • Bindi Irwin posts photo of family waiting for her 'Baby Wildlife Warrior'

    The 22-year-old's dad, the late Steve Irwin, actually first coined the nickname "Wildlife Warrior."

  • 52 Summer Appetizers to Whip Up for Every BBQ and Picnic This Season

    BBQ season will be here before you know it. The steaks and burgers...

  • Countries across Europe suspend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot fears

    The AstraZeneca vaccine - one of the largest in Europe - has hit a major crisis as countries across the continent suspend its use over fears it may cause blood clots in some recipients. Charlie D'Agata reports on what this could mean for a vaccine not yet available in the U.S., but that hopes to be soon.

  • Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Shares Breast Cancer Battle: 'I Won't See Another Christmas'

    The 39-year-old singer details her fight against cancer in her new memoir, Hear Me Out

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.