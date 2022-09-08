Britain's Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19

LONDON — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday.

The queen, 95, “is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the statement said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added.

The announcement came a few weeks after the U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch celebrated her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6. The dynasty traces its origins back almost 1,000 years to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.

After news of her illness broke, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with the virus in April 2020, wished her well on Twitter.

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau tweeted that his thoughts were with the queen.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of millions of Canadians, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. We’re wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID-19," Trudeau wrote.

My thoughts, and the thoughts of millions of Canadians, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. We’re wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID-19. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2022

Elizabeth's son Prince Charles also tested positive for a second time less than two weeks ago.

Despite her illness, the queen still made traditional royal statements, including her congratulations of British Olympians.

Specifically, the queen sent her well wishes to the Great Britain Women’s Curling Team for winning the gold medal and the Men’s Curling Team for winning a silver medal.

“I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success,” she said in a statement.

The queen's most recent major public engagement for more than three months took place on the eve of her jubilee, when she met charity workers at Sandringham House.

She was ordered to rest by doctors in October after spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

As a result she canceled a series of engagements, including a Festival of Remembrance honoring those who served Britain and the Commonwealth, which took place Nov. 13.

She was able to undertake light duties, however, including virtual audiences with diplomats and weekly conversations with Johnson.

The monarch also canceled her usual Christmas trip to the Sandringham estate, as well as a traditional family lunch, because of a spike in Covid omicron cases.

It was her first Christmas after the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in April at 99.

