Britain's royals silent as 'Megxit' crisis rages after bombshell interview

FILE PHOTO: Meghan and Harry give interview to Oprah Winfrey
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's monarchy kept its silence on Tuesday, after Meghan and Prince Harry sparked a crisis by alleging that a family member made a racist remark about the colour of their son's skin and that she was alienated to the point of contemplating suicide.

The family, led by Queen Elizabeth, 94, was grappling with how to respond to Oprah Winfrey's TV interview, in which Harry also said that his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down.

"Worst Royal Crisis in 85 Years," read the front page of the Daily Mirror newspaper, while the Daily Mail's cover asked "What Have They Done?" and The Sun columnist Trevor Kavanagh questioned if the interview meant the end for the royals.

"It could hardly be more damaging to the royal family, not least because there is little it can do to defend itself," The Times said in a lead article under the title "Royal Attack".

"The key to the monarchy's survival over the centuries has been its ability to adapt to the needs of the times. It needs to adapt again," The Times said.

Elizabeth, who has been on the throne for 69 years, wanted to take some time before the palace issued a response, a royal source said.

Opponents of the monarchy said the allegations made by Meghan and Harry showed just how rotten the institution was, although some royal supporters cast Meghan as a publicity seeker with an eye on Hollywood stardom.

But the gravity of the claims raised uncomfortable questions about how the British monarchy, which survived centuries of revolution that toppled their cousins, could function in a meritocratic world.

Meghan, 39, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into royalty in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self harm after pleading for help but getting none.

Meghan said her son Archie, who turns two in May, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

She declined to say who had voiced such concerns, as did Harry. Winfrey later told CBS that Harry had said it was not the queen or her 99-year-old husband Philip, who has been in hospital for three weeks while the crisis unfolds.

Harry said his family had cut them off financially, and his father Prince Charles had let him down and refused to take his calls at one point.

"The age of deference, already under strain, will vanish with her passing," Kavanagh wrote, questioning whether the royal family would survive beyond the broadly popular queen.

Others pointed to the fact that the institution survived crises in the past, not least the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

"It is obviously damaging because anything that tarnishes their reputation is bad," royal commentator Penny Junor told Reuters. "But I think overall it's a strong institution, it's a good institution. It has served Britain extremely well over the decades. I hope that it will survive this."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Everyone Should Have a Right to Privacy

    In a clip exclusive to OprahMag.com, she tells Oprah: "It's about boundaries. And it's about respect."

  • Kerry in Brussels for climate change talks with EU officials

    U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry traveled to Brussels on Tuesday to discuss transatlantic cooperation with European officials in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change. Like EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Biden has said that fighting global warming is among his highest priorities. Biden had the United States rejoin the Paris climate accord in the first hours of his presidency, undoing the U.S. withdrawal ordered by predecessor Donald Trump.

  • Meghan Markle Gives Oprah An 'Honest Answer' About Why Archie Doesn't Have A Title

    The Duchess of Sussex dropped several bombshells in Sunday night's Oprah interview.

  • How Harry and Meghan found comfort in California

    Eccentrics, exiles, inventors, hippies, criminals: for more than 150 years, all have come to California seeking a new life in a place where their old world can't touch them. And, as we found out in Oprah's two-hour interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royals can do the same. While the programme was full of accusations and revelations, in the background we also learned a lot about the life the Sussexes have established with their son Archie in the upscale seaside town of Montecito. In particular, we saw a different side of Prince Harry, roughly 4,700 miles away from his royal duties and more than 6,800 from his service guiding in air strikes and piloting attack helicopters for the British Army Air Corps. This is what we learned about the life described by Meghan as "greater than any fairytale you've ever read", mixing sun-soaked idyll, subdued domesticity and star-studded affluence in equal measure. Wearing wellies, keeping chickens

  • Meghan Markle’s Openness About Suicidal Ideation Will Save Lives

    Much like Princess Diana sharing her struggles with bulimia, psychiatrists believe Markle's Oprah interview will have a lasting impact.

  • What Will Archie's Title Be When Prince Charles Becomes King?

    It's complicated—but in their interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan shed more light on the situation.

  • Biden remains opposed to eliminating the Senate filibuster, White House official says

    "He believes that, you know, we are stronger when we build a broad coalition of support," said Kate Bedingfield of Biden's push for consensus.

  • Meghan Markle Says Royals Compared Tabloids' Bullying to Kate’s, But 'Rude and Racist Aren’t the Same'

    Meghan said the royal family dismissed the tabloids' abuse of her.

  • These Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber-Approved Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $40 at Amazon

    They have nearly 3,000 five-star ratings.

  • Sleepy estate in Westchester County, N.Y., may play starring role in Trump tax cases

    Both a criminal probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James have an eye on the 213-acre property, called Seven Springs.

  • Duchess of Sussex 'bullying' investigation will not feature any other Royal family members

    The Buckingham Palace investigation into bullying will be confined solely to allegations concerning the Duchess of Sussex and will not involve any other members of the Royal family. The review will be deliberately limited in scope, focusing on a specific time period, and will invite only members of staff from the time to give evidence, The Telegraph understands. A senior royal aide denied claims that the Duchess of Cornwall or the Duchess of Cambridge would be involved, insisting that it was solely for employees. A Sunday newspaper claimed that the senior royals could be called upon to assist palace officials in the probe if participants claimed they had witnessed the offending behaviour. The Duchess of Cambridge, in particular, is said to have been unhappy with the way her sister-in-law spoke to her staff. She was once said to have been left in tears after a confrontation during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting. But a well-placed source said: "Only staff will take part in this review, no one else." The investigation is expected to be led by Elisabeth Hunka, director of HR at Buckingham Palace. She could be aided by Catherine James, the treasurer of Prince Charles's household, who is responsible for HR at Clarence House. Members of staff past and present will be invited to give evidence in confidence. It has been claimed that up to a dozen aides have already lined up to take part. The Sussexes have made clear that if allegations are made against them, they expect to be formally notified and given the right of reply. However, the palace has stressed that the review is designed solely to improve internal policies and procedures and will not be treated as a “kangaroo court”. It was set up after it emerged that an official complaint had been raised about the Duchess’s behaviour by Jason Knauf, then the Sussexes’ communications secretary. In an email complaint sent in October 2018 to Simon Case, who was then the Duke of Cambridge's private secretary and is now the cabinet secretary, he said: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable.” He added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”

  • Harry says Prince Charles stopped taking his calls before he stepped back as a senior royal

    Harry said he will always love his father and his brother as he hinted a rift could be healed.

  • Spring-break partying falls victim to COVID-19 crisis

    The University of Alabama and the University of Wisconsin-Madison also did away with spring break but are giving students a day off later in the semester. Michigan Tech's weeklong break began Friday, but 21-year-old Justin Martin decided to visit family in Michigan instead of making that epic senior-year trip to Florida he once envisioned.

  • BTS on 1st Grammy nod: 'It’s hard to express in words'

    Stuck at home during the pandemic, BTS created “Dynamite" and released the song to their isolated fans as a gift. Now, the gift has returned to them — in the form of their first Grammy nomination. “‘Dynamite’ gave us huge success in Korea, of course, a Grammy nomination, a performance, so you know, life is really interesting."

  • 'The Walking Dead' made an unexpected choice concerning Daryl's romantic life after a decade

    "TWD" is stirring the pot with Daryl's sexuality after 10 seasons. Fans have been vocal on who they have wanted to see Daryl paired with, if anyone.

  • Prince Charles will be 'deeply hurt': Experts weigh in after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

    Experts said the Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan led to some 'astonishing' claims.

  • Meghan Markle and Cuomo accuser reveal something crucial about suicide

    Suicide can be driven by mental illness, but Meghan's revelation and Lindsey Boylan's disclosure show abusive environments also play a role.

  • You can get an an extra 60% off sale styles at Banana Republic right now

    This Banana Republic promotion will give you an additional 60% off already-discounted sale items for men and women—shop our top picks here.

  • U.S. Billionaire Stan Kroenke Wins Fight to Kill Public Access to Lakes

    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via GettyAmerican billionaire Stan Kroenke—the real estate and sports mogul who owns more than 2 million acres of ranching land across North America— has just won a decade-long legal battle in Canada to keep the public from two lakes that can only be reached through his property.Kroenke, who is married to Walmart heiress Anne Walton, owns the largest ranch in Canada—a hulking mass larger than the metro Vancouver area, which fully surrounds two bodies of water: Stoney and Minnie lakes. The lakes, each more than a half-mile long, are both publicly owned in Canada and filled with fish. But the orientation of Kroenke’s property leaves citizens without a route to reach them, forcing would-be hunters and fishers to take a small dirt trail or unpaved wagon road across his land to access the wilderness tended to by their tax dollars.Kroenke’s ranch, known as the Douglas Lake Cattle Company or Douglas Lake Ranch, used to block access to these routes with locked gates and fences. (Notably, the ranch owns two private lakes on the same property, which visitors must pay an undisclosed day rate to access). So in 2013, the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club, a local non-profit dedicated to wildlife management in the area, sued the ranch to open the through-ways, arguing the trail had historic significance dating back to its use by an indigenous village, and that Canadian citizens have a right to access public land.In 2018, a British Columbia Supreme Court judge sided with the recreational group, noting that Canadian tax dollars had been used to rehabilitate the historic trail. But Kroenke appealed, and on Friday, a higher court overturned the 2018 ruling, banning Canadians from “trespassing” on the two paths.“Our entire club and most of the residents of the Nicola Valley can’t believe that one court of appeals can, with a stroke of a pen, wipe out a 20-day [British Columbia] Supreme Court trial ruling,” Rick McGowan, director of the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club, told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He swiped out 10 years worth of research and work, all for the benefit of one rich American.”The appellate judges confirmed in their decision that the lakes and the fish in them are not owned by Kroenke’s ranch, but they accepted his lawyers’ argument that one path doesn’t reach the “natural boundary” of the waters and that there was insufficient evidence to tie the trail to indigenous roots. In their decision, the justices wrote that the trial judge had “added his voice to the chorus of those seeking to limit the rights of private property owners.”“The (Nicola Valley) club invites us to recognize a right to cross private land where it is necessary to do so to access a lake on land reserved to the Crown for the benefit of the public,” Appeal Justice Peter Willcock wrote in the filing. “In my view, while this argument may attract considerable public support, it has no support in our law.”Evan Cooke, an attorney representing the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, called Friday’s ruling “the right decision.”“The DLCC was convinced from the outset that its position in the litigation was consistent with the law of British Columbia,” Cooke said.Last week’s decision comes at a high cost for the environmental non-profit. The judges determined the organization was not a “public-interest litigant,” meaning it will have to pay the billionaire’s legal fees for his appeal, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of dollars owed for their own. According to the Vancouver Sun, the non-profit has been supporting its own legal fund with picnics and raffles. “It’ll probably be $25,000 or $30,000 [for Kroenke’s legal expenses],” McGowan said. “I don’t believe we’d fundraise to pay the legal bills, but we are arranging financing to take the case to the Supreme Court of Canada on a couple of issues.”The club’s attorney, Christopher Harvey, told the Daily Beast in an email that “the essential issue in the case is public rights of access to public lakes vs. private property rights of landowners around the lakes.”“The law holds the balance between those two competing rights, but so far as rights over water are concerned the law has long favored public rights over private rights,” he said in an email. “What is remarkable about this decision is that it reverses this equation... Even though the water is publicly owned, no one is now allowed to travel over it if the bed beneath the water is privately owned.”Inside the War Between the Rich and Super-Rich Over an English Golf CourseKroenke has made a fortune off land development: Forbes estimates he owns about 30 million square feet of real estate—largely in shopping plazas near his in-laws’ megastores—generating a net worth of more than $8.2 billion. One of his properties is a massive tract of land in north Texas, around Lake Diversion near Wichita Falls. In 2016, Kroenke evicted hundreds of long-term residents of the 35,000 acre-ranch, forcing them to leave their homes with less than fourth months notice. According to the Dallas News, most of the residents were either elderly or lived on fixed incomes. “We’ve got family members that have had leases out here for 50 years,” longtime resident Annette McNeil told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at the time.Kroenke has also funneled some of his fortune into sports teams, and owns the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the NFL’s L.A. Rams, the English Premier League’s Arsenal FC, and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, among others. The NFL technically does not allow for team owners to have professional sports properties in competing cities. But Kroenke found a way around the rules: He arranged to put two of the teams under his son’s name, Josh Kroenke, while keeping them in the family.In 2017, Kroenke got involved with a different kind of sport—an on-demand app called MyOutdoorTV that was dubbed the “Netflix of the hunting world.” The paid bloodsports channel aired, among other features, the trophy hunting of endangered animals, including lions and elephants. After MOTV was widely criticized in the press, Kroenke requested it remove all content related to big game hunting.Harvey implied that the decision’s legal conclusions left room for another appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada—if the fishing group can afford it. McGowan agreed, noting that the club plans to fundraise to support the effort. “The judge[s] said effectively that water over private land is not navigable for the people of Canada,” McGowan said. “That means they’re just giving it to the landowner for free.”A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development in British Columbia said it was too soon to comment on the decision, as the fish and game club may try to get the highest court to weigh in.The British Columbia Appeal Court’s decision is a landmark case with broad implications for public access to land in a region where many Crown-owned waterways are closed off by private property. The case numbers among a broader international movement over public rights to wilderness, known as the “freedom to roam.” There is increasing pressure in British Columbia to establish “right-to-roam” laws. “It makes no sense to me,” Justice Joel Groves wrote in the original 2018 decision, “that the Crown would retain ownership of the lakes, only for there to be no access.”“This is not a happy judgment for public rights,” Harvey said. “The attorney general has a duty in law to protect public rights, but in this case that has not happened. The club is entirely on its own.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Up to 8 million eligible Americans yet to receive a stimulus check

    Many of those missing out are people on very low incomes