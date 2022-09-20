Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon

JILL LAWLESS
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.

Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I don’t have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term,” Truss told reporters aboard her plane to New York, where she landed Tuesday to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Truss said she was more focused on obtaining accession to the Trans-Pacific trade partnership and striking trade deals with India and the Gulf Cooperation Council of states including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Those are our trade priorities,” she said.

Truss’s downbeat assessment about trans-Atlantic trade came ahead of her first one-on-one meeting with President Joe Biden since she took office two weeks ago. The two leaders are due to meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. gathering in New York. Both were among scores of world leaders who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.

Truss said her priorities for the meeting with Biden were “making sure that we are able to collectively deal (with) Russian aggression,” and ensuring “we are not strategically dependent on authoritarian regimes.”

“I want to work with our allies like the United States, like France, the EU, the Baltic States, Poland to take on the challenge we face from Russian aggression,” she said. “That should be our priority.”

That puts the U.K. broadly in line with Biden’s tough stance toward Russia and China, but the trade impasse leaves the often-touted “special relationship” between Britain and the U.S. on the back burner.

Supporters of Brexit say one of the chief benefits of leaving the bloc, and its vast free market of almost half a billion people, is the chance for the United Kingdom to make new trade deals around the world.

U.K.-EU trade talks were launched with fanfare soon after Britain left the EU in 2020, but negotiations faltered amid rising concern in the U.S. administration about the impact of Brexit, especially on Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom that shares a border with an EU member, and Brexit has brought new customs checks and paperwork for Northern Ireland trade, an issue that has spiraled into a political crisis for the power-sharing government in Belfast.

In response, Britain has announced plans to suspend the checks and rip up part of its Brexit treaty with the EU — a move that angered the bloc and alarmed Washington. Biden has warned that no side should do anything to undermine the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

Truss says she wants to reach agreement with the EU, but will push ahead with rewriting the treaty if that fails. She has said the situation can’t be allowed to “drift.”

With hopes of a U.K.-U.S. agreement fading, Britain has resorted to signing trade deals with individual American states. So far it has inked agreements with Indiana and North Carolina.

Truss campaigned for Conservative leader on a promise to shake up Britain’s economy by cutting taxes, slashing regulation and attracting more investment to the U.K. But the start of her term has been dominated by the death and commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II, which put Truss's political plans on hold during a 10-day period of national mourning.

The war in Ukraine will be topmost in Truss’s message when she makes her debut speech to the United Nations as British leader on Wednesday, urging more support for Kyiv and calling on nations to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

After the United States, the United Kingdom has been one of the biggest contributors of military and civilian aid to Ukraine. Truss wants to reassure allies that she’ll maintain the staunch support shown by Johnson. She will promise that in 2023 Britain will “match or exceed” the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid given to Ukraine this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky school shooter seeks parole in high-stakes hearing

    A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman on Dec. 1, 1997, when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. School shootings were not yet a depressing part of the national consciousness, and Carneal was given the maximum sentence possible at the time for someone his age — life in prison but with the possibility of parole.

  • 'Serial' case subject Adnan Syed released

    A Baltimore judge ordered the release of Adnan Syed on Monday after overturning his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. The case was chronicled in the podcast “Serial.”

  • Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion

    Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the November midterm elections. With the most intense period of campaigning only just beginning, Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. The estimated spending figures, based on an Associated Press analysis of data provided by the nonpartisan research firm AdImpact, reveal the extent to which Democrats are betting their majorities in Congress and key governorships on one issue.

  • Liz Truss says she is ‘hugely honoured’ to have met Queen Elizabeth II in ‘one of her last acts’

    Liz Truss said she was “hugely honoured” to have been invited to form a government by Queen Elizabeth II as almost the final act of her long reign.

  • Ukraine war to take centre stage at UN as west and Russia vie for support

    The general assembly is expected to see fresh tussles over future of Ukraine, as well as the threats of famine and the climate crisis in the global south

  • After royal funeral, new UK leader Truss makes debut at UN

    Liz Truss is going from the solemnity of a royal funeral to the maelstrom of international politics, and a crucial meeting with President Joe Biden. Britain’s prime minister flew to New York on Monday for the United Nations General Assembly, coming straight from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, whose death and commemoration have dominated the start of the new leader’s term. Truss won a Conservative Party leadership contest early this month and was appointed prime minister by the queen on Sept. 6, just two days before the monarch died.

  • Texas sheriff opens criminal investigation into Martha's Vineyard migrant trips

    Several Latino civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the flights of migrants to Martha's Vineyard by Fla. Gov. DeSantis.

  • Coal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel

    The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring countries in east Africa; sending it further afield was out of the question, as it required trucking the material more than 600 km from mines in its southwest to Mtwara, the nearest Indian Ocean port.

  • Trump attorneys don't want to disclose which Mar-a-Lago documents he claims to have declassified

    Donald Trump’s attorneys said they don’t want to disclose which Mar-a-Lago documents they assert may or may not have been declassified by the former president.

  • Japan, South Korea Ministers Seek Resolution on Wartime Labor

    (Bloomberg) -- Top diplomats from Japan and South Korea agreed in New York to continue to seek a resolution on the issue of Korean labor conscripted to work in Japanese factories and mines during World War II.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studi

  • At UN, leaders confront COVID's impact on global education

    With COVID-related school disruptions setting back children around the world, activists implored world leaders Monday to prioritize school systems and restore educational budgets slashed when the pandemic hit. The summit on transforming education, held at the U.N. General Assembly ahead of the annual leaders' meeting, called on the world's nations to ensure that children everywhere from sub-Saharan Africa to the United States don't fall too far behind. “Seven years ago, I stood on this platform hoping that the voice of a teenage girl who took a bullet in standing up for her education would be heard,” said Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, a U.N. messenger of peace.

  • Starlink Will Seek Exemption From Iran Sanctions, Musk Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Starlink will seek to be exempted from international sanctions on Iran in order to be able to provide Internet services to the nation’s population, SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game S

  • French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal

    France’s foreign minister on Monday urged Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, saying the window of opportunity “is about to close." A high-ranking European Union official said he didn't expect any progress on the issue this week at the annual gathering of world leaders. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Iran raised issues linked to its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament.

  • Prosecutor discusses how DNA evidence helped solve Papini’s case

    On her historic trip to Northern California in 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Sutter's Fort State Historic Park. Nearly 40 years later, some of the people who helped host that visit gathered at the park to honor her memory Monday, as the queen was laid to rest in London.﻿ They say the memorial will be set up for the next three days.

  • ‘That was absolutely the breaking point’: Prosecutor discusses how DNA evidence helped solve Papini’s case

    On her historic trip to Northern California in 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Sutter's Fort State Historic Park. Nearly 40 years later, some of the people who helped host that visit gathered at the park to honor her memory Monday, as the queen was laid to rest in London.﻿ They say the memorial will be set up for the next three days.

  • Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms

    Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in midterm elections. Harris is traveling to Orangeburg on Tuesday to speak at a convocation at South Carolina State University, an HBCU where President Joe Biden addressed graduates last year.

  • UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

    Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine. In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders' meeting Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the “immense” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire,” but of dealing with the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. Guterres will deliver his “state of the world” speech at Tuesday’s opening of the annual high-level global gathering.

  • Russian military units attempt to cover up 180 casualties after Ukrainian attack

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 180 Russian troops in Kherson, but units of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and the FSB spent five days dismantling the rubble and retrieving the bodies of the soldiers, trying to hide their losses, according to a statement by Ukraine’s General Staff on Sept. 17.

  • FX 'Dear Mama' explores Tupac Shakur's legacy, 'misunderstood' story of mother Afeni Shakur

    This year’s TIFF made us particularly excited about some upcoming releases and near the top of our list is the FX Dear Mama series about Tupac Shakur and his mother, Black Panther and activist Afeni. From filmmaker Allen Hughes and producer Jamal Joseph.

  • King Charles may remove ‘stand-in status’ from Andrew and Harry as he ‘seeks to amend law’

    New monarch reportedly considering rewriting law to prevent non-working royals from being counsellors of state