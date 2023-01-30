Britain's ugliest dog Peggy beautiful inside and out says owner

The owner of the newly-crowned ugliest dog in Britain has declared that four-year-old Peggy is "beautiful both inside and out".

Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, near Hornsea, in East Yorkshire.

Competition organisers said: "We never imagined we would discover a star - but that's exactly what happened."

She will now receive a grooming session and professional photo-shoot.

Ms Middleton, 36, said friends and family had told them Peggy was "in with a good chance" when they entered her in the contest run by photography printing firm Parrot Print.

"We tend to forget Peggy isn't your standard looking dog and we are very aware some people would refer to Peggy as ugly," she said.

"It's always in a humorous way and we don't take offence, and neither does she.

"Even though some people find Peggy's unusual appearance strange, and in rare cases off-putting, and despite Peggy winning the ugliest dog in the UK title, we think she is beautiful both inside and out, and wouldn't change her for the world."

Peggy was one of seven dogs entered in the contest and Parrot Print said she had "taken everything in her stride".

"We could never have imagined that we would discover a star - but that's exactly what happened when Peggy entered the competition."

The firm said the judges were never in doubt who the winner would be.

"We all absolutely adore Peggy," said ParrotPrint founder Matt Dahan.

"When we launched this contest I never once thought we'd find a dog like her who manages to be both ugly and so, so cute all at the same time.

"She is so loved by Holly and her family which is fantastic to see."

Ms Middleton has previously explained how she adopted Peggy online at the end of 2018 when she was the last remaining pup of an accidental litter.

"We loved her the Instant we laid eyes on her with her big brown eyes, little tuft of white hair and her tongue lolling out to one side. I just felt sorry for her, sat there with no hair and her tongue out."

She hoped Peggy's victory would encourage people to overlook the "little oddities of those dogs left on the shelf".

"From the moment Peggy arrived, she's been a beloved addition to our family.

"She has grown up alongside our two boys and is the most loving, laid back and gentle dog we could ever ask for."

