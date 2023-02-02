Britain's ugliest dog Peggy gets prize-winning makeover

Peggy's owner, Holly Middleton, said her pet was "great either way" regardless of the makeover

The newly-crowned ugliest dog in Britain has enjoyed a makeover after scooping the unflattering accolade.

Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - beat seven other pooches when she won the title on Monday.

Her prize was a pampering session and professional photo shoot at a grooming salon in Beverley, East Yorkshire.

Owner, Holly Middleton, 36, from Leven, described Peggy as being "great either way" regardless of the makeover.

Peggy after her makeover

"She feels a lot softer. She smells a lot better. Her hair's a lot more fluffy," said Ms Middleton.

"But there's not a lot we can do with the rest."

Salon manager Sam Burton said: "I think she's really cute in her own way."

Ms Middleton previously said she did not take offence to people referring to her pet as "ugly" and described the remark as being made "always in a humorous way".

She believed Peggy was "beautiful both inside and out".

Salon manager Sam Burton described Peggy as being "really cute in her own way"

Ms Middleton has previously explained how she adopted Peggy at the end of 2018 when she was the last remaining pup of an accidental litter.

She said: "We loved her the instant we laid eyes on her with her big brown eyes, little tuft of white hair and her tongue lolling out to one side. I just felt sorry for her, sat there with no hair and her tongue out."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.