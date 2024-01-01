Britain's youngest Euromillions winner 'devastated' as gangster ex-boyfriend 'shot dead'

Webley was celebrating the new year with friends at a pub when he was shot in a gang-related attack, it was reported

Britain’s youngest Euromillions winner has said she is “devastated” after her gangster ex-boyfriend was shot dead outside an Edinburgh pub on New Year’s Eve in a “targeted” attack.

The man, named in newspaper reports as Marc Webley, was killed outside the Anchor Inn in Granton Road shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The 38 year old was convicted of being involved in a gangland shooting in 2005. Webley was celebrating with friends when he was shot in a gang-related attack, the Daily Record reported.

Until recently, Webley had been in a relationship with Jane Park, who won a £1 million jackpot on the EuroMillions when she was 17 in 2013.

Police Scotland said they were treating the shooting as murder and it was “believed to have been a targeted incident”.

At around 11.50pm officers were called to reports of two men being seriously injured after a gun was fired in Granton Crescent. Emergency services attended and the two men were taken to hospital.

The force said a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later and a 39-year-old man remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Tributes paid to 38 year old

Posting on her Instagram story, Ms Park said: “I can’t believe I’m writing this, we spoke yesterday. If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be OK I would give anything to do it, Marc.



“The months we spent together, you taught me some valuable things in life and I’ll never ever forget you. I am absolutely devastated. The best bed for you is up there My Handsome.”

Webley’s brother Don posted a picture of him on Facebook on New Year’s Day, with many people leaving messages of condolence.

Road closures remained in place on Granton Road and Granton Crescent on Monday evening while police enquiries continued.

Enquiries at ‘very early stage’

Det Supt Graham Grant said: “This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved.

“Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and while officers have already gathered CCTV and spoken to various people who were in the area at the time, I’d urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward.”

He urged anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of area at around the time of the incident to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern in the local community and officers will be carrying out extra patrols of the area and I’d like to reassure the public that everything possible is being done to trace whoever is responsible,” he added.

In 2005, Webley and and James Tant were each sentenced to 11 years at Glasgow High Court for attempted murder in Edinburgh earlier that year.

Webley, who was 19 at the time, shot another man in Granton in what was described as a failed gangland hit.

Last year Webley was cleared of attempted murder which saw him accused of trying to ram a car off the road in Edinburgh.

He denied repeatedly slamming his car into another vehicle carrying driver Richard Hughes and passenger Lyndsay McLaughlin while travelling at speeds of up to 65mph.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.