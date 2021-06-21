Britannia replacement will be paid for out of defence budget

Christopher Hope
·4 min read
Artist&#39;s impression released by Downing Street: Under the plans being developed in a Whitehall scheme known was &#39;Project Leith&#39;, sailors from the Royal Navy&#39;s new Type 26 and Type 31 frigates will be asked to crew the new royal yacht
Artist's impression released by Downing Street: Under the plans being developed in a Whitehall scheme known was 'Project Leith', sailors from the Royal Navy's new Type 26 and Type 31 frigates will be asked to crew the new royal yacht

The £200 million successor to the royal yacht Britannia will be paid for from the defence budget and share crews with naval frigates, Ben Wallace has insisted, saying reports of a Whitehall funding row were "fiction".

Mr Wallace said he had already appointed a project team to work up the plans for a replacement and "will have the funding to develop and deliver a UK national flagship".

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, announced plans for a new national flagship to give British businesses a new global platform to win trade deals at the end of last month.

It marked a major victory for a long running campaign by The Telegraph for a replacement for HMY Britannia since Britons voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

The original Britannia is now a highly popular tourist attraction in Edinburgh, after it was controversially decommissioned by Tony Blair's Labour government in 1997.

The Royal Yacht Britannia, seen leaving Portsmouth, was decommissioned in 1997 - Tim Graham/Getty Images
The Royal Yacht Britannia, seen leaving Portsmouth, was decommissioned in 1997 - Tim Graham/Getty Images

A report in the Sunday Times claimed that Chancellor Rishi Sunak was refusing to pay for the new flagship which is due to enter service in four years' time.

However Mr Wallace told GB News that the claim in the article was "as close to fiction as Harry Potter. Some of the things in there were just blatantly not true".

He said: "The MoD knew all about the announcements of the national flagship, so much so that we actually helped draft the announcement.

"I already have a team lined up to project-lead and move it into the next phase of design, and that’s all funded. I am very confident that we will have the funding to develop and deliver a UK national flagship."

Under the plans being developed in a Whitehall scheme known was "Project Leith", sailors from the Royal Navy's new Type 26 and Type 31 frigates will be asked to crew the new ship.

Mr Wallace told MPs in a Parliamentary answer: "Crewing the national flagship is being factored into a wider assessment of the workforce necessary to operate the Royal Navy's new generation T26 and T31 frigates.

"The national flagship will provide valuable experience for our personnel including other high-profile Defence Engagement tasking which our ships undertake in support of wider government objectives."

Cost will be 'underwritten by the Government'

Mr Wallace added that ministers would make an announcement about the design tender phase was expected "in due course", insisting that its cost will be "underwritten by the Government".

It was "too early to say" whether the ship - which will be built in Britain - will use British steel, Mr Wallace said.

"It will be for the Prime Contractor to make its steel requirements known to the UK steel industry in order that they may consider bidding," he said.

The Cabinet Office had "conducted cross Government discussions on the merits of a national flagship", he said, adding that "potential costs are commercially sensitive and will be tested through the design phase".

Separately Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business secretary, insisted that the new ship will be a "symbol of Britain", and give the UK "more bang for our buck" when negotiating trade deals.

Mr Kwarteng told Sky News: "I think it is a good idea, it represents Britain, it is a symbol of Britain and if we are going on trade missions that is exactly the way that we would drive trade.

"I am sure we will get more bang for our buck from something like that than the opposite."

On funding, Mr Kwarteng said the new ship would cost "a huge amount of money", adding: "There is a discussion in Government about the yacht, I am not sure any conclusions have been reached."

He said: "The decision to spend that money will only be made if we felt that we can get a return from something as symbolic of that and it would really enhance our soft power in terms of doing deals."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., EU, U.K. and Canada sanction Belarus over Ryanair diversion

    The United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada announced coordinated sanctions Monday on dozens of Belarusian individuals and entities in response to the government's forced diversion of a Ryanair flight last month and ongoing crackdown against the country's pro-democracy movement.Why it matters: The West is ratcheting up its pressure campaign against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who — with the backing of Russia — has continued to cling to power 10 months after an ele

  • Lauren Boebert to antifa protesting her: ‘Get a job’

    DENVER — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has a message for the anarchists and radical leftists aggressively protesting her and a conservative conference: “Get a job.”

  • Police identify man whose body parts were found in two locations in Minneapolis

    Authorities said they believe there are more missing body parts. It's still not clear how Adam Richard Johnson died.

  • The future of drone warfare

    Unmanned aerial weapons are reshaping the battlefield — and starting to think for themselves

  • Nicaraguan police arrest fifth presidential hopeful

    Journalist Miguel Mora is the latest potential rival of President Ortega to be held ahead of polls.

  • Imran Khan: Pakistan PM causes stir with remarks on Afghanistan and Xinjiang

    Focus on Kashmir rather than Xinjiang, the PM says, and rules out Pakistan being used as a US base.

  • Well-known Columbia bar owner, restaurateur faces drug charges

    Jon Sears owns a host of bars in the popular Five Points nightlife district.

  • Florida Pride parade fatal crash a "tragic accident," police say

    Police said Sunday they believe a driver unintentionally hit spectators at a weekend Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, resulting in the death of one man and leaving another person hospitalized.The latest: Addressing speculation that the crash may have been a hate crime against the LGBTQ community, Wilton Manors police chief Gary Blocker said in a statement: "Today we know yesterday's incident was a tragic accident, and not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals."Sta

  • Poll: 64% of Iowans think it's time for Chuck Grassley to retire

    A new poll published over the weekend indicates that 64% of those surveyed believe it's "time for someone else" to occupy Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R-Iowa) Senate seat, the Des Moines Register reports.Why it matters: Grassley hasn't said yet whether he plans to seek re-election in 2022, but with an evenly divided Senate, "Iowa's race is one of the most closely watched" in the country, according to Politico.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: O

  • 7 people killed in 10 mass shootings occur over weekend

    The U.S. had 10 mass shootings since Friday night, as the country continues to see a spate of mass gun violence in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Why it matters: The U.S. has seen 293 mass shootings in 2021 so far, according to GVA. The latest attacks follow a trend of deadly violent weekends in the U.S., as the country continues to reemerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Seven

  • Driver, victims of deadly Pride parade crash in Florida connected to men's chorus, leader says

    "To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community," said the president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

  • Major companies ask Colorado residents not to apply for remote positions

    Major companies have said in recent job postings that Colorado residents are ineligible to apply for certain remote positions because a new state law requires businesses to disclose the expected salary or pay range for positions, according to the Wall Street Journal.Why it matters: The law, which went into effect in January, is meant to help close the gender wage gap and to promote wage transparency for employees, but companies have said Coloradans need not apply to avoid disclosing the informat

  • Macron's party loses big in France's regional elections

    French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party, La République en Marche, garnered only 10.9 % of the vote in Sunday's regional elections, which saw bigger wins for mainstream left-and-right wing parties, according to an exit poll by Elabe. Why it matters: Sunday's regional elections are seen as a barometer for next year's national elections, which are only 10 months away, Politico reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe g

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy paper faces closure "within days" after assets freeze, adviser warns

    Hong Kong's Apple Daily will close within days because the pro-democracy newspaper's assets have been frozen under China's national security law, an adviser to the company's imprisoned founder Jimmy Lai told media Sunday night.Why it matters: It's the latest blow to the democratic movement in the Asian financial hub, as Beijing continues to crack down on dissent under the law, which landed Lai and other pro-democracy leaders in jail and led to the arrest last week of five senior Apple Daily exec

  • Majority of Iowans don’t want Chuck Grassley to run again, poll finds

    Senator has been in politics since 1950s

  • Marine Le Pen blames poor results on low turnout

    Marine Le Pen's National Rally party appears to have fared much worse than expected in the first round of France's regional elections on Sunday, amid a historically low turnout that saw only one in three voters casting a ballot. The regional election was regarded as a major test of whether Ms Le Pen can win votes, less than a year ahead of a presidential election which is expected to pit the far-Right leader against President Emmanuel Macron. But the National Rally party, or RN, is projected to

  • US Army’s first mid-range missile battery coming in FY23 with 3 to follow

    The U.S. Army will perform the lump sum of the work needed to field its first battery of medium-range missiles in fiscal 2022 and 23 and plans to pursue a total of four batteries to fill a gap in range capability necessary to provide overmatch in both the Pacific and Europe.

  • US, EU and Britain slap sanctions on Belarus officials and companies

    LUXERMBOURG/WASHINGON (Reuters) -The United States, the European Union and Britain imposed sweeping sanctions on Belarusian entities and officials on Monday and called on Minsk "to end its repressive practices against its own people". The allies together with Canada also told the administration of President Alexander Lukashenko to cooperate with investigations into the forced landing of a Ryanair jet there in May and the arrest of a reporter and his girlfriend on board. The coordinated action reflected growing Western frustration over Belarus which plunged into crisis last year when street protests erupted over what demonstrators said was a rigged presidential election.

  • Yankees' Gerrit Cole says he's in 'same boat as everyone else' with new rules starting Monday

    Gerrit Cole has become the face of the new foreign substance rule in MLB. And it will begin to be enforced on Monday when he takes the mound.

  • COVID-19 in Canada: Fully vaccinated Canadians exempt from travel quarantine rules as of July 5

    Beginning on July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents who are travelling will not be subject to federal quarantine requirements when returning to Canada.