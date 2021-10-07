Britany Barron gets 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison in beheading of lover's corpse

Oct. 7—Britany Barron was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison for falsifying evidence in a case in which her husband is accused of killing her lover and having her saw off the man's head.

Barron, 32, of Jaffrey, pleaded guilty to the charges in August. She was sentenced in Coos County Superior Court. She received 3 1/2 to 7 years in jail with two years suspended from both the minimum and maximum sentences, and could be released within six months after receiving 377 days credit for time already served as part of a plea agreement.

Her husband, Armando Barron, faces a capital murder charge in connection with the killing of Keene resident Justin Amerault in September 2020, along with assault charges related to an alleged attack against his wife that officials say occurred before Amerault, 25, was killed.

Brittany Barron's attorney, Richard Guerriero, has said her husband coerced her into trying to cover up the killing of Amerault. The attorney said Armando Barron severely beat and choked her, threatened her with a loaded gun and broke her nose.

Armando Barron remains in jail on the capital murder charge.

According to court records, Armando Barron used his wife's cellphone to lure Amerault to a park in Rindge.

When Amerault arrived at the park expecting Britany Barron, Armando Barron beat him severely and tried to force his wife to shoot Amerault, according to an affidavit by New Hampshire State Police Detective Stephen Sloper.

Armando Barron ended up shooting Amerault three times and killing him, Sloper stated.

With Britany Barron behind the wheel of Amerault's Subaru, the couple drove in two cars to a campground in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant. She said that, at the campsite, Barron forced her to cut off Amerault's head with a saw and bury it in the woods.