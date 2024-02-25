Photos: Moments from Brite Winter Festival 2024
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Brite Winter Festival 2024 returned for its 15th year to the Flats West Bank Saturday with three outdoor stages and two indoor areas with local DJs.
The annual event brought out hundreds of music fans of all ages, despite the frigid temperatures.
See photos from the event below:
“This year, we worked to bring the festival back to its roots with musical acts from Cleveland and those with ties to northeast Ohio,” Brite Winter Executive Director Emily Hornack said in a statement prior to the event.
This year’s Brite Winter musical acts included:
Anya Van Rose
Kid Tigrrr
Big Hoke
Kultures
Black Island Condors
Lauren Lanzaretta
Charity Evonna
LILIEAE
Chayla Hope
LoConti
Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts
M.O.O.K.Y
E.Side4
RADDERALL
Esther Fitz
Ray Flanagan & The Mean Machines
GRVE
the Baker’s Basement
Hello! 3D
The Monday Program
Illest Villains
Wanyama
JD Eicher
Wynton Existing
Find out more about the annual music and arts festival at the Brite Winter website.
