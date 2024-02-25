Photos: Moments from Brite Winter Festival 2024

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Brite Winter Festival 2024 returned for its 15th year to the Flats West Bank Saturday with three outdoor stages and two indoor areas with local DJs.

The annual event brought out hundreds of music fans of all ages, despite the frigid temperatures.

See photos from the event below:

“This year, we worked to bring the festival back to its roots with musical acts from Cleveland and those with ties to northeast Ohio,” Brite Winter Executive Director Emily Hornack said in a statement prior to the event.

This year’s Brite Winter musical acts included:

Anya Van Rose

Kid Tigrrr

Big Hoke

Kultures

Black Island Condors

Lauren Lanzaretta

Charity Evonna

LILIEAE

Chayla Hope

LoConti

Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts

M.O.O.K.Y

E.Side4

RADDERALL

Esther Fitz

Ray Flanagan & The Mean Machines

GRVE

the Baker’s Basement

Hello! 3D

The Monday Program

Illest Villains

Wanyama

JD Eicher

Wynton Existing

Find out more about the annual music and arts festival at the Brite Winter website.

