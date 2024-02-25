Photos: Moments from Brite Winter Festival 2024

Celeste Houmard
·1 min read

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Brite Winter Festival 2024 returned for its 15th year to the Flats West Bank Saturday with three outdoor stages and two indoor areas with local DJs.

The annual event brought out hundreds of music fans of all ages, despite the frigid temperatures.

See photos from the event below:

“This year, we worked to bring the festival back to its roots with musical acts from Cleveland and those with ties to northeast Ohio,” Brite Winter Executive Director Emily Hornack said in a statement prior to the event.

This year’s Brite Winter musical acts included:

  • Anya Van Rose

  • Kid Tigrrr

  • Big Hoke

  • Kultures

  • Black Island Condors

  • Lauren Lanzaretta

  • Charity Evonna

  • LILIEAE

  • Chayla Hope

  • LoConti

  • Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts

  • M.O.O.K.Y

  • E.Side4

  • RADDERALL

  • Esther Fitz

  • Ray Flanagan & The Mean Machines

  • GRVE

  • the Baker’s Basement

  • Hello! 3D

  • The Monday Program

  • Illest Villains

  • Wanyama

  • JD Eicher

  • Wynton Existing

Find out more about the annual music and arts festival at the Brite Winter website.

