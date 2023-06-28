British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead

STORY: British actor Julian Sands was confirmed dead on Tuesday, five months after he went missing while on a hike in snow-covered mountains near Los Angeles.

The actor, best known for his role in the Oscar-celebrated film “A Room with a View”, was an avid mountain climber and hiker.

He was reported missing in mid-January, after he had gone hiking alone around the San Gabriel Mountains.

A search party was deployed but had to be pulled out just after 24 hours due to avalanche risks and poor trail conditions. Subsequent searches came up empty-handed.

Hikers discovered skeletal human remains last week in the area where the 65-year-old actor vanished.

San Bernardino County officials later confirmed those remains belong to Sands. The manner of his death remained under investigation.

Around the time when Sands disappeared, there were weather advisories warning of heavy snow and cold temperatures in the mountains.

A statement from Sands’ family said he would be remembered as “a wonderful father, husband, explorer, love of the natural world and the arts” and a performer.