British Airways close to reversing decision on scrapping Gatwick flights- Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: British Airways aircraft are parked at the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, in Crawley
·1 min read

(Reuters) - British Airways is set to reverse its decision to scrap short-haul flights from Gatwick airport, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3Fcs3VH on Sunday.

Executives of trade union Balpa will take a new pay deal to pilots after re-opening talks last week in the hope that they will support rapid changes at Gatwick airport, the Telegraph report added.

British Airways, owned by London-listed IAG, announced its plans to scrap short-haul operations in London on Sept. 23, citing pilots' rejection of its plan to set up a low-cost unit.

"While we have been actively pursuing alternative uses for our slots, last week Balpa asked us to resume discussions. These talks were constructive, addressed key concerns and have secured the efficiencies required," a spokesperson for British Airways told the Telegraph.

British Airways did not immediately respond to request for a comment.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Massive Oil Spill Washes Up on Southern California’s Beaches

    (Bloomberg) -- California beaches in Northern Orange County were closed and wetlands contaminated by a huge oil spill caused by a broken pipeline off the coast.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryAbout 3,000 barrels of oil le

  • Asian Stocks Set for Gains; Dollar Extends Losses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a solid start to the week after their U.S. peers climbed Friday as prospects for a pickup in growth outweighed concern over inflation pressures.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFu

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels

  • Qantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources

    SYDNEY/BOSTON (Reuters) -Qantas Airways is in talks with several planemakers over plans to renew its main narrowbody and regional airliner fleets and is expected to formalise the negotiations with a tender announcement within days, industry sources said. The Australian carrier is studying the Airbus A220 and Brazilian Embraer's E2 to replace a regional fleet of 20 Boeing 717s and 18 Fokker 100s, they added. Boeing's 737 MAX 7, the smallest member of its best-selling single-aisle family, is also seen as a contender.

  • Boeing's Freighter Sales Surge Won't Last

    The availability of cheap used jets suitable for cargo conversion, new emissions regulations, and tougher competition from Airbus will weigh on Boeing's freighter sales in the years ahead.

  • Spirit plane catches fire after hitting bird at NJ airport

    More than 100 passengers and crew members evacuated the plane after it hit a bird while accelerating for takeoff.

  • Spirit Airlines plane catches fire in New Jersey after a large bird strikes one of its engines as it tries to take off

    A Spirit Airlines plane was struck by birds at Atlantic City International Airport, causing an engine to catch fire. Two minor injuries were reported.