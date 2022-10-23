British Airways had to find another plane after a passenger defecated on the floor and smeared feces around the cabin, report says

The incident delayed a flight from Heathrow to Lagos by three hours. Robert Smith/Getty Images

A British Airways passenger defecated in the cabin of a plane at Heathrow Airport, The Sun reported.

The man smeared feces on himself and around the cabin during boarding, according to the newspaper.

BA apologized to customers and arranged another plane so the aircraft could be deep cleaned.

A passenger on a British Airways plane defecated on the floor before smearing feces on himself and around the cabin earlier this month.



The news was first reported by The Sun.

Emergency services were called to Heathrow Airport following the incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft due to fly to Lagos, Nigeria.

During boarding the male passenger took his trousers off in the economy cabin on flight BA075 on October 7 before defecating on the galley floor, The Sun reported.



The man then sat in the feces, "rubbed" it into carpet and ran up the aisle smearing it on seats and curtains as well as his arms.



A report seen by The Sun said the carpets and curtains were "severely contaminated" and recommended that a hygienic biohazard and deep clean be carried out.

BA took the plane out of service for it to be cleaned. Another aircraft was found, delaying the flight's departure by about three hours.

A British Airways spokesperson told The Sun: "We apologized to our customers for the delay to their flight and arranged for an alternative aircraft to allow them to continue their journey."



It is not known what triggered the incident, whether the passenger was charged or if he has been banned from BA flights.



British Airways did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider