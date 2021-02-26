British Airways owner IAG calls for digital health passes

British Airways owner IAG has called for digital health passes "to reopen our skies safely" as it reported a huge loss for 2020 due to Covid disruption.

IAG posted an operating loss of €7.4bn (£6.5bn) for last year after the pandemic grounded many of its flights.

UK-focused airlines got a boost this week from government plans for travel markets to possibly reopen from mid-May, prompting a flood of bookings.

But uncertainty remains about what routes will be available.

The airline group - which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus - called for "a clear roadmap for unwinding current restrictions when the time is right."

"We're calling for international common testing standards and the introduction of digital health passes to reopen our skies safely," said IAG's boss Luis Gallego.

IAG said that the ongoing uncertainty and duration of the pandemic meant that it could not provide a forecast for future profits.

