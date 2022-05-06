British Airways-owner IAG says business travel recovering

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Luis Gallego
    Spanish engineer

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said on Friday it had seen a strong recovery in business travel in the first quarter and it expected to be profitable from the second quarter onwards and for the full year.

The company, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, said the continued easing of government-imposed travel restrictions, particularly in Britain, resulted in improved travel demand, with no noticeable impact from the war in Ukraine.

"Demand is recovering strongly in line with our previous expectations," Chief Executive Luis Gallego said, adding that the company was currently focused on improving operations, customer experience and its operational resilience.

British Airways was hit by separate technical issues in February and March and also had to cancel a small number of flights in April due to staff sickness and delays in ramping up crew levels.

IAG said it would ramp up capacity from 65% of 2019 levels in the first quarter to around 80% in the second, 85% in the third and 90% in the fourth, with North Atlantic routes close to full capacity by quarter three.

The company reported a first-quarter operating loss of 731 million euros, compared with a restated 1.07 billion euros for the same period a year ago.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • British Airways parent company records heavy loss

    Pre-tax losses for International Airlines Group hit £916 million between January and March.

  • Why TripAdvisor Soared High Above the Market Today

    TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) bucked the sharp downward trend of the wider stock market on Thursday. In contrast to the yawning 3.6% drop of the S&P 500 index, the online travel agency and advice board operator's shares scored a 5.1% gain on the day. TripAdvisor unveiled its first-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday.

  • Russian services sector contracts in April as sanctions weigh - PMI

    The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 44.5 in April from 38.1 the previous month, which was its lowest since May 2020, but stayed below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

  • King Dollar Returns With a Vengeance to Crush Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is powering ahead against almost all its major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a selloff in stocks that is turbo-charging demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Pa

  • ECB’s Schnabel Sees Climate Change, War Leading to Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine and the fight against climate change are creating a new “macroeconomic environment” where higher interest rates may be needed to ensure consumers don’t loose faith in central banks’ ability to keep inflation under control, according to European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Gover

  • Stocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Worries; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid with bonds Friday and the dollar rose as inflation, rising borrowing costs and China’s Covid lockdowns depressed sentiment. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarEuropean stocks exten

  • Brazil's Petrobras posts $9 billion profit as Bolsonaro rails against company

    Brazil's Petrobras posted a first-quarter net income that beat forecasts on Thursday, just minutes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro railed against the state-run oil company's profitability, saying its executives had no sympathy for ordinary people. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, posted a quarterly net income of 44.56 billion reais ($8.86 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 43.5 billion reais and almost 40 times greater than the same quarter last year. In comments accompanying the results, Petrobras attributed the profit jump to factors including high Brent crude oil prices, wider margins in its diesel business and reduced liquefied natural gas imports.

  • Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines Get Great News

    The three major cruise companies have battled not just covid, but also the U.S. government and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

  • Disney Making Big Changes at One of Its Oldest Theme Parks

    First introduced in 1982, Disney's Epcot has never been about crazy roller coaster rides. You go to the Magic Kingdom for that (well, for more of that as true thrill-seekers probably go to Comcast's Universal Studios or Seaworld/Busch Gardens .. Once short for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (but no longer), the park was conceived by Walt Disney as a large-scale world's fair (and an actual community).

  • I worked at both Disney World and Disneyland. Here are the 8 biggest differences.

    I've spent a lot of time in the California and Florida parks as an employee and a guest. From size to snack options, here's how they differ.

  • Carnival cruise ship "so unprepared" for COVID outbreak, passenger says

    Some of the passengers on a Carnival cruise from Miami to Seattle are in quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship.

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • CDC lowers threshold for cruise ships to qualify as 'highly vaccinated' against COVID-19

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it is lowering its threshold for cruise ships to qualify as "highly vaccinated."

  • Why Royal Caribbean Got Thrashed on Thursday

    The veteran cruise ship operator's recent struggles were front and center in its latest earnings release, delivered that morning. The good news for Royal Caribbean is that the broader travel and tourism sector is recovering in a meaningful way from the pandemic, and the great bulk of its fleet capacity (nearly 90%) is currently sailing. Collectively, they were estimating Royal Caribbean would earn $1.15 billion on the top line, and post an adjusted net loss of $4.47.

  • Thailand: No More Mandatory Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Travelers

    Traveling to Thailand is now easier with new policy rules to enter the country.

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.

  • Disney’s $500 Million Roller Coaster Underscores Deep Ties to Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. will unveil one of the world’s most expensive roller coasters this month at its Epcot theme park, underlining the importance of its Florida investments to the company and the state’s tourism industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesF

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Dells bucket list: 15 things you have to do in Wisconsin Dells beyond water parks

    From duck boat rides and secret canyon tours to terrific supper clubs, here are some things to put on your Dells must-do list.