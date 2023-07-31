A British Airways passenger was stuck in his seat for 3 hours after landing and had to be taken out of first class with a hoist

A First Class cabin on a British Airways plane. British Airways

A plus-sized passenger was stuck in his seat for three hours after the plane landed, per The Sun.

He was in Seat 1A, which is typically reserved for British Airways Executive Club Gold card holders.

Emergency services had to remove a door and hoist him out of his seat, The Sun reported.

A plus-sized British Airways passenger got stuck in a first-class seat after his flight landed in the UK from Nigeria early on Saturday morning, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported that the passenger was wedged in his seat for about three hours after the six-and-a-half flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos landed at London Heathrow Airport at 5.10 a.m.

The passenger was seated in 1A, a much-desired seat that is typically reserved for Executive Club Gold card holders, The Sun reported.

The Sun reported that the cabin crew got involved and tried to calm the passenger after he realized that he was unable to leave his seat. However, they were unable to shift him, the newspaper said.

Emergency services were then called to get the passenger out, with an engineering note reviewed by The Sun outlining the plan.

According to The Sun, the note said: "A volumetric passenger is stuck in seat 1A. The plan is to remove the suite door and use a hoist to eject [him] from the seat."

The Sun said the door was ultimately removed and the passenger was extricated from his suite using the hoist.

According to Business Class Experts, a travel website, seats in British Airways First Class are nearly two-feet-wide.

British Airways did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Last month, CNN reported on plus-sized passengers calling out US airlines for the shrinking width of airplane seats and requirements that larger passengers pay for an additional seat.

