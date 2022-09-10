A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died

A British Airways Boeing 747. Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported.

Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen.

The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways many times.



A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death during a flight on Thursday, E! News reported.



The pilot can be heard informing passengers mid-air on a flight from Miami to London in a video taken by a passenger.



"This is an incredibly sad day for all of us on British Airways. Our thoughts are with the entire royal family as we grieve her immeasurable loss," the pilot told passengers.

"Since her accession to the throne, Her Majesty has visited 116 countries and we are honored that she flew with us for many of her historically momentous trips," he added.



The royal family have often traveled on BA, according to the airline's website, and the Queen visited the airline's headquarters near Heathrow in 2019 as part of its centenary celebrations.

"Many of your crew today have fond memories of her travels and these are moments we will always cherish," the pilot added. "Her Majesty, for so long, has shown immense resilience and encouraged us to stand together to face difficult times."



The pilot thanked the Queen for her service, bid her farewell and held a moment of silence on the flight.



The Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. Her son, now known as King Charles III, was official proclaimed as the monarch on Saturday.

British Airways did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

