British Airways puts thousands of staff back on furlough

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
The airline said it was protecting jobs and urged the Government to reopen global travel&#xa0; - REUTERS
The airline said it was protecting jobs and urged the Government to reopen global travel - REUTERS

British Airways has furloughed thousands of its staff, citing delays to travel as the reason behind its decision.

The airline confirmed on Thursday that a large number of its workers - including management staff - have been put back onto the scheme.

Workers were being brought off furlough ahead of the summer holiday period after the Government set May 17 as the date for the restart of international travel.

However, no top holiday destinations are on the green list, meaning travellers returning from places such as France, Spain and Italy must quarantine at home for 10 days.

A large number of BA staff were already on furlough before the latest furlough decision took place, it is understood.

It comes as the Government is under pressure to reopen international travel. On Thursday, Theresa May attacked ministers, warning that Britain is “shut for business” because of travel restrictions that are “incomprehensible” in one of the most vaccinated countries in the world.

BA has called for the Government to open international travel "as soon as possible" and add "low-risk" nations such as the United States to its green list.

It confirmed reports that more members of staff are to go onto the flexible furlough scheme and work part-time.

A BA spokesman said: "Like many companies we're using the furlough scheme to protect jobs during this unprecedented crisis.

"However, it's vital the Government follows its risk-based framework to reopen international travel as soon as possible, putting more low-risk countries, like the US, on its green list at the next available opportunity".

Airlines UK, a trade association representing UK carriers, argued furlough support for aviation workers should be extended until April next year.

In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the industry body said airlines have made pre-tax losses running into billions of pounds and announced more than 30,000 job cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The furlough scheme, which pays up to 80 per cent of wages, is due to end on September 30, but the letter called for it to be extended until the end of April 2022.

British Airways welcomed an announcement on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden will launch a taskforce to make recommendations on safely restarting international travel.

BA boss Sean Doyle said the announcement was "a step in the right direction", but added: "We are now at a critical point and need action without delay, including clear criteria and a timeline.

"Anything other than this could result in tough consequences."

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-BA boss Walsh pours cold water on United Airlines supersonic jet plan

    Supersonic jets do not have a place in the future, Willie Walsh, the former boss of British Airways, said, adding that he would not buy them if he still ran an airline as he dismissed a plan by United Airlines to bring them back. Supersonic passenger travel died out with the retirement of Concorde in 2003, but United said earlier in June it agreed to buy 15 ultra-fast jets from Boom Supersonic. "We'll watch with interest but no, I wouldn't be buying it," Walsh told an airlines conference on Thursday.

  • U.S. tire maker Goodyear loses dispute against foreign workers in Malaysia

    Malaysia's Industrial Court has ruled in favor of dozens of migrant workers in a labor dispute against American tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, court documents showed on Thursday, amid accusations of unpaid wages and employee mistreatment at the firm's Malaysian factory. A total of 184 migrant workers had filed five complaints against Goodyear Malaysia in 2019 and 2020 over non-compliance with a collective labor agreement, and are claiming about 5 million ringgit ($1.21 million) in unpaid wages. The workers allege that Goodyear, one of the world's largest tire makers, did not give them shift allowances, annual bonuses and pay increases even though these benefits were available to local staff, who are represented by a labour union.

  • Federal judge asked to halt 2 South Carolina electrocutions

    Attorneys for two prisoners facing death by electrocution under South Carolina’s new capital punishment law are asking a federal judge to block their executions scheduled later this month, describing the electric chair as a particularly cruel and mutilating method of killing. Executing Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens by electrocution later this month would cause the men “to suffocate to death while they are cooked by the current,” attorney Gerald King argued Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell. The executions were scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

  • Moderna Files for FDA Approval of Its COVID Vaccine in Teens

    On Thursday, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced it has filed for Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents from 12 to 18. If the agency gives Moderna a green light, parents will have another vaccine option beyond Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine, which was approved for ages 12 to 18 in May. Drugmakers including Moderna have developed vaccines to help prevent severe disease, and over the past few months, governments have made significant progress in vaccinating adult populations.

  • U.S. Fed's reverse repo volume surges to record half a trillion dollars

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive session, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has targeted a $450 billion cash balance by the end of July, the debt ceiling deadline. To get there, the Treasury needs to spend its cash, which usually ends up on bank balance sheets, often in the form of money market funds.

  • Portland reels from deadly gang violence amid calls to defund police: 'People are scared'

    Portland is on pace to surpass its all-time record for homicides this year as its police department is grappling with a surge in gang-related shootings amidst a staffing shortage and continued calls for defunding.

  • June's Solar Eclipse and New Moon In Gemini Could Launch You Into the Future

    You'll need to get comfortable with uncertainty before you can kick off your next chapter.

  • The three biggest questions facing the USWNT in its upcoming friendlies

    The USWNT Summer Series could provide meaningful insight into Vlatko Andonovski's final Olympic roster. The post The three biggest questions facing the USWNT in its upcoming friendlies appeared first on Just Women's Sports.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Dating a Virgo Man

    He’s perfect…almost TOO perfect.

  • ‘What is the acceptable risk?’: Federal judge grills CDC on its cruise safety rules

    Does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have the authority to require cruise companies in Florida to take specific measures to prevent the spread of disease? And are its current mandates an unfair burden on the industry?

  • Woman frustrated by roommate’s ‘disrespectful’ work-from-home demands: ‘Lock your door’

    After having her things "abused" by her roommates, she wasn't going to fall for this.

  • Young, Indian, Unvaccinated: the world's largest inoculation drive falters

    India began an inoculation drive for its 1.38 billion people in earnest in mid-January. Healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly were the first eligible, followed by people aged over 45 in April and then adults aged 18-45 in May. That last extension, covering around 43% of the population, proved to be a crunch point.

  • Pope rejects cardinal's resignation, says abuse scandal "a catastrophe"

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Thursday rejected German Cardinal Reinhard Marx's resignation as archbishop of Munich over the Church's sexual abuse crisis, saying he agreed that it was a worldwide "catastrophe" but that the prelate should stay on. Marx, one of Roman Catholicism's most influential liberal figures, offered to resign earlier this month, saying he had to share institutional responsibility for sexual abuse by clerics over past decades. In a letter to Marx written on Thursday and released by the Vatican, Francis said he understood the motivation behind Marx's offer to resign, but would not accept it.

  • Soaring prices draw both shrugs and screaming in Washington

    A continued inflation spike could make it a lot harder for the president to push through trillions of dollars in additional federal spending.

  • Photos show how crowded European tourist spots are becoming as summer travel heats up

    Beaches in Spain appear to be packed, and people have returned to posing at Rome's Trevi Fountain and taking gondola rides in Venice.

  • 'I'm only teasing': Biden jokes about running over reporters who ask about Israel as he test drives electric truck

    Joe Biden's administration is facing mounting pressure to help end deadly Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas.

  • Texans cut OLB Duke Ejiofor following failed physical

    The Houston Texans have cut former Alief Taylor standout Duke Ejiofor.

  • Airlines say passengers and their baggage are getting heavier, and they're responding with new safety plans

    American Airlines told the WSJ that its new average passenger weight was 182 pounds in summer, up 8 pounds on it previous estimates.

  • AMC Investors Hit Sell Button amid Meme-Stock Meltdown

    Meme stocks are taking it on the chin today, but there could be more gains around the corner.

  • What to stream this weekend: HBO Max musical 'In the Heights,' Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

    New films streaming this weekend: Lin-Manuel Miranda musical 'In the Heights' on HBO Max, Mark Wahlberg's action-packed 'Infinite' on Paramount+.