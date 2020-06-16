British Airways is reportedly selling lounge artwork for cash, and some pieces are valued at more than a $1 million

Nick Morrish/British Airways

British Airways is considering selling its artwork to raise funds, the Evening Standard reported, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague recovery efforts.

One piece is reportedly valued at over $1.25 million, according to the Evening Standard.

The UK airline has over 30 lounges in its network, typically found in premium-heavy destinations.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Desperate times call for desperate measures and with a lack of travelers to fill its planes, British Airways may be turning to its art collection to raise funds, sources told the Evening Standard.

Valuable pieces of art line British Airways lounges around the world and its headquarters near London's Heathrow Airport with one piece, the Evening Standard reported, worth over $1.1 million.

The UK's flag carrier wouldn't officially comment or confirm that its artwork is for sale when asked by Business Insider. Among those artists featured in the airline's collection, however, include Damien Hirst, Bridget Reily, and Peter Doig, according to the Evening Standard.

The pandemic has crippled business at many of British Airways' most profitable destination regions including China and North America, especially the London-New York route which earned the carrier over $1 billion in previous years. As a result, 12,000 jobs at the iconic airline are at risk as executives at British Airways' parent company predict a slow return to normal.

British Airways hasn't revealed how much pandemic has cost on an hourly basis but rival airline Lufthansa was reported by Business Insider Deutschland to be losing around $1 million per hour. The two operate a similar route network, connecting the world through their hubs in the United Kingdom and Germany, the demand for which has since dried up due to the pandemic.

Take a look at some of the airline's signature lounges found at airports around the world.

As a global airline, British Airways has more than 30 airport lounges around the world, typically found at destinations with heavy business or premium traffic.

A British Airways airport lounge. More

Stuart Bailey/British Airways

Source: British Airways

They're the domain of the airline's highest-paying passengers including those seated in first class and business class.

A British Airways airport lounge. More

Stuart Bailey/British Airways

As one of the world's leading premium airlines, the lounges need to be of a high caliber in their offering and appearance, which is where the expensive artwork comes into play.

A British Airways airport lounge. More

Stuart Bailey/British Airways

In 2019, British Airways announced that its customer improvement program, of which lounges played a key role, was costing the airline over $8 billion.

A British Airways airport lounge. More