British Airways says bad weather may affect short-haul flights from Heathrow

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tailfins at Heathrow Airport in west London May 12, 2011.REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways warned passengers on Thursday that bad weather in southeast England could affect some short-haul flights.

The Met Office issued an amber warning, meaning heavy snow was due on Thursday night that could affect transport, for London, southern England and Wales.

"We are expecting adverse weather conditions across parts of southeast England on Thursday, which is likely to affect some of our short-haul flights," British Airways said, according to Travel Weekly publication.

"We recognize the uncertainty that the bad weather may be causing customers, and have therefore introduced flexible rebooking options for all customers on short-haul flights flying to/from London Heathrow."

