British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Pays A UK£0.54 Dividend In Just Three Days

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It looks like British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 25th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of May.

British American Tobacco's next dividend payment will be UK£0.54 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£2.16 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, British American Tobacco has a trailing yield of approximately 7.7% on its current stock price of £27.925. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether British American Tobacco's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for British American Tobacco

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 75% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at British American Tobacco, with earnings per share up 3.9% on average over the last five years. A payout ratio of 75% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, British American Tobacco has increased its dividend at approximately 8.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is British American Tobacco an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and British American Tobacco paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about British American Tobacco from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in British American Tobacco as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with British American Tobacco. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

