- By GF Value





The stock of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $39.39 per share and the market cap of $90.4 billion, British American Tobacco PLC stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for British American Tobacco PLC is shown in the chart below.





British American Tobacco PLC Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

Because British American Tobacco PLC is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 5.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.33% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. British American Tobacco PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. The overall financial strength of British American Tobacco PLC is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of British American Tobacco PLC is poor. This is the debt and cash of British American Tobacco PLC over the past years:

Story continues

British American Tobacco PLC Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. British American Tobacco PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $33.5 billion and earnings of $3.609 a share. Its operating margin is 39.48%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. Overall, the profitability of British American Tobacco PLC is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of British American Tobacco PLC over the past years:

British American Tobacco PLC Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of British American Tobacco PLC is 5.6%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -30.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, British American Tobacco PLC's ROIC is 5.65 while its WACC came in at 5.11. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of British American Tobacco PLC is shown below:

British American Tobacco PLC Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

In short, British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. To learn more about British American Tobacco PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

