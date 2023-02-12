British American Tobacco's (LON:BATS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of May to £0.5772. This will take the annual payment to 7.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

British American Tobacco's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, British American Tobacco's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 53% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 48.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £1.26 total annually to £2.31. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.2% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 31% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On British American Tobacco's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

