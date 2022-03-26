British American Tobacco's (LON:BATS) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.54

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 17th of August to UK£0.54. This takes the annual payment to 6.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

British American Tobacco's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, British American Tobacco's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 55% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 71%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£1.14, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£2.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.7% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.6% per year. British American Tobacco's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco that you should be aware of before investing. Is British American Tobacco not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

