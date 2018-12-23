British Army to deploy advanced bomb disposal robots in £55m deal

The Harris robot can disarm bombs using its haptic controls - QinetiQ Ltd

The British Army is to deploy advanced bomb disposal robots costing around £1m each that will help diffuse potential explosives on the streets of Britain and in war zones.

The first four Harris T7 robots were delivered to the Army after the robots were put through their paces in a rigourous eight week trial, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

The Army is set to deploy 56 of the robots as part of a £55m contract with American defence company Harris Corporation.

The caterpillar-tracked robots include high-definition cameras, ultra-fast datalinks and an adjustable arm fitted with a pincer that allows the robot to manipulate and neutralise bomb threats. The robots come with "haptic feedback", which allows the operator to "feel" the object they are diffusing and better deal with threats like roadside bombs.

The controller will give off vibrations when it touches wires or bomb parts to help guide the bomb disposal expert.

“These robots will go on to be an essential piece of kit,” Mr Williamson said, “preventing harm to innocent civilians and the brave operators who make explosives safe.”

Mr Williamson added the robots would prove to be “trusted companions” for British soldiers.

The Army has used bomb disposal robots since the 1970s, when they were first deployed to the streets of Northern Ireland to deal with the threat of improvised explosive devices.

The first bomb disposal robot was developed by Peter Miller, a retired Army colonel, in 1972. Based on modifications made to his lawnmower, Millar came up with a robot design with an electric motor and a remote control. Known as a Wheelbarrow robot, the first designs were used to grab and tow away suspected devices so they could be safely detonated away from civilian areas.

The early designs were rebuilt and improved over the years and thousands of the latest Wheelbarrow robots, now built by US firm Northrop Grumman, are in service around the world.

The heavyweight Harris T7 robots will replace these older models. The Army also uses lightweight Dragon Runner robots that can speed across dangerous terrain and uncover and diffuse explosives.

The first four new robots are now ready for use, while the remainder will arrive for deployment by 2020.

Lt Colonel Thornton Daryl Hirst said: “The first four production standard vehicles have been delivered early to the British Army enabling us to conduct train-the-trainer packages from January onwards.”

He added the trials so far had “exceeded our performance expectations”.

Bomb disposal robots have becoming increasingly vital to the British Army. As many as 80pc of British deaths in war zones like Helmand Province in Afghanistan were down to improvised explosive devices.