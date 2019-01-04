British Army recruiting campaign targeting 'binge gamers' and 'phone zombies'

Members of the British Army Royal Irish Battle Group prepare to board a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter to fly during pre-exercise integration training on October 27, 2018 in Haslemoen, Norway.

Are you a "binge gamer" or a "phone zombie" who is a U.K. citizen? The British Army wants you.

The military unit launched a new ad campaign Thursday targeting young people, opening its arms to "me me me millennials" and "snowflakes" through a series of posters and videos.

One of the ads, titled "Your Army Needs You, and Your Stamina," features a young man playing a video game for hours at a time. "Stamina, don't underestimate it," says a narrator.

The posters published by multiple outlets features multiple stereotypes and pinpoints specific traits useful to the military. For example, the Army notes how they need "phone zombies" for their focus, or "snowflakes" for their compassion.

The posters are based on the "Your Country Needs You" campaign from World War I, reports The Guardian.

"The army sees people differently and we are proud to look beyond the stereotypes and spot the potential in young people, from compassion to self-belief," said British Army Major General Paul Nanson in a statement to The Guardian.

