British-Australian academic held in Iran goes on hunger strike after losing appeal

Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in Iran - PA

A British-Australian academic detained held in Iran’s most notorious prison has gone on a hunger strike after losing an appeal against her 10-year sentence.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a Cambridge University graduate and specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, said in a letter dated December 24 that she had begun refusing food and water at the Evin prison in Tehran.

She was reportedly taking a course in Islamic studies in the holy city of Qom last year when she was arrested by Iranian authorities.

The charges are not publicly known, but it is believed they relate to espionage as 10-year sentences are regularly handed down for spying in Iran.

Wednesday marked the second Christmas spent in prison for Ms Moore-Gilbert, who has been held at Evin for 15 months.

In the open letter, co-signed by fellow her prisoner Fariba Adelkhah, a Franco-Iranian researcher, and sent to the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), she appealed to Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison to help secure her release.

“Please I beg of you to do whatever it takes to get me out,” she wrote. “I know that you are a religious man, and I ask that until that much longed for day of freedom arrives, you remember me and my family in your prayers.”

Ms Moore-Gilbert has been denied contact with her family for nine months except for a three-minute phone call to her father, the Australian Herald Sun reported. The dual national has spent much of her sentence in solitary confinement and alleged in the letter to have been subjected to “psychological torture and numerous violations of our basic human rights”.

“(The phone call) was only granted after I took desperate measures which put my own life at risk," she said. "I beg of you, Prime Minister Morrison, to take immediate ­action, as my physical and mental health continues to deteriorate.”

She is being held next to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian charity worker who was charged with espionage while on holiday in Tehran visiting family with her daughter Gabriella.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family said the Thomson Reuters Foundation worker, who has herself been on hunger strike multiple times, has offered support to Ms Moore-Gilbert.

“Nazanin called yesterday - she saw Kylie Moore-Gilbert at the health clinic who was being checked after 48hrs of being on hunger strike,” the family said in a statement. “Before the guards pulled them apart Nazanin was able to tell Kylie that the world is watching her story and it will be ok.”

They said a number of other prisoners have joined the hunger strike in solidarity.

“If Kylie has not been transferred out of solitary by New Years Eve, they will go on hunger strike again,” the Ratliffe family said.