British backpacker knifed in the back at tourist resort

Bus stop where the tourist was attacked - Google

A British backpacker is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed during an altercation at a beach resort in Australia.

The 25-year-old tourist, who has not been named, was knifed in the back and on the wrist by a boy, 15, at a bus stop in Noosa, a town on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland.

It is part of a well-worn backpacker trail that leads from Melbourne and Sydney along the east coast and up into the tropical north of Queensland.

The attack happened after an altercation broke out between the two at 4am on Sunday, police said.

Bystanders intervened in the argument. They helped the British tourist and detained the teenager, who was armed with a knife and a bottle, until officers arrived.

‘People want to help’

Police commended the passersby for coming to the tourist’s aid but warned of the risks involved.

Det Insp Jason Overland of Queensland police: “It’s perfectly normal behaviour when something bad happens – people want to help.”

“It’s very hard to… say this is the wrong thing to do, but I would urge caution in those situations, especially when there are weapons involved.”

He said the attack was an unusual event and not typical for the area.

“The Sunshine Coast is a very safe location … These sorts of events are rare.”

The Briton, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital and is expected to be released on Monday.

The teenager has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and is to appear in court on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to try to piece together what happened.

Det Insp Overland: “We’re looking for anyone who has footage, any evidence at all, that could assist the inquiry.”

Noosa lies to the south of Fraser Island, a popular backpacker destination, which was in the news recently when a dingo bit a young French tourist as she sunbathed on a beach.

The attack was one of several which have recently raised concerns about the behaviour of the wild dogs.

