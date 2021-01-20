British bangers feel the bite of Brexit in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson holds a sausage sandwich on a visit to a hospital. - PA

British sausages in Northern Irish supermarkets could become a thing of the past after Brussels appeared to rule out an extension of a Brexit grace period for imports of UK chilled meats.

The only way supermarkets in Northern Ireland can avoid Brexit border controls is to buy EU sausages from countries such as Germany, France or Ireland, EU officials said.

“People now need to adapt to changes. The only way to avoid controls is to source things through the EU from now on,” an EU official said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the UK would seek to agree an extension on a six month grace period on health checks for chilled meat products such as sausages imported into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

In December, the EU and UK also agreed a three month grace period for all other food suppliers selling into the supermarkets and corner stores in December.

Failure to extend the grace period could mean the end of the British banger in Northern Ireland. Before it was agreed supermarkets including Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer had warned they would have to curb meat and dairy supplies.

Michel Barnier has recently said that now is the time to implement the Withdrawal Agreement and trade deal rather than begin new negotiations.

Senior EU diplomats suggested that there could be talks with Britain to reduce “frictions” at the border, such as rules that led to the confiscation of British ham sandwiches at the Dutch border.

However, they warned that could only happen if the UK stuck close to EU rules after Brexit rather than deregulate. The Government is looking to change the EU’s Working Time Directive, among other rules.

A senior EU diplomat said: “If I read about Singapore on the Thames and increasing the working week beyond 48 hours to something like in the 50’s ... I don’t really think that is a good sign to have discussions on all the outstanding issues - and also the ones in Ireland.”

The diplomat said neither side was entirely prepared for the changes that came on January 1 when the UK left the Brexit transition period but that the EU side was better prepared than the British.

Northern Ireland is continuing to observe EU food safety rules after Brexit under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, which prevents the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Instead a customs and regulatory border was agreed in the Irish Sea, which means checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

British sources said the EU had an incentive to agree a permanent version of the grace period to minimise the risk of the Northern Ireland protocol being voted down in the future.

Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, Stormont will have a vote on whether to remain aligned to EU rules after four years.

A UK government spokesman said: “The grace period for supermarkets and their suppliers is working well. Goods continue to flow effectively between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and we are working intensively with industry as new requirements come in.”