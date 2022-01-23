British Blue Chips Keep U.K. Political Drama in the Background

Joe Easton and Michael Msika
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- While Boris Johnson’s premiership is in turmoil, the country’s stock market has shrugged off the political drama and is now outpacing all major developed equities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After years of underperformance, the FTSE 100 index is up 1.5% this month, while most major gauges in the U.S. and Europe have fallen. Casting Britain’s political dramas aside, the blue-chip gauge has benefited mostly from a large exposure to so-called value stocks.

With bond yields rising, investors have discounted future earnings at a higher rate, pushing them toward cheaper sectors such as banks, plenty of which can be found in the U.K. The British benchmark is also rich in oil stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc, which have been boosted by the soaring price of crude.

These market forces “transcend the leadership debate and, for now, keep politics as an important thing, but not the most important thing,” said Wesley Mccoy, who oversees the U.K. Value Equity fund at asset manager Abrdn.

Helping the U.K. growth-to-value trade has been the fact that the Bank of England is already in a rate-hiking cycle, whereas the European Central Bank has committed not to raise rates in the foreseeable future, according to Alexandra Jackson, manager of the Rathbone U.K. Opportunities Fund.

Another boon for the FTSE 100 is its large make-up of so-called defensive shares such as health care, staple goods and telecoms at a time when monetary tightening is fueling uncertainty. Morgan Stanley sees “stars aligning” for U.K. equities, strategists led by Graham Secker wrote in a note.

Valuation Metrics

Simple valuation metrics also favor Britain. The FTSE 100 Index trades at a 17% discount to the Euro Stoxx 50 Index in terms of its forward price-to-earnings ratio, although that’s less than the 26% gap seen in September. And a forward dividend yield of 3.9% is about twice that of global peers.

Still, the FTSE 100’s good start to the year isn’t entirely a reflection of U.K. corporate strength, with the benchmark owing most of its gains to London-listed international companies. Index members generate about 75% of their revenue abroad, according to calculations from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 index has fallen 4.6% in January compared with a 2.5% decline for Europe’s Stoxx 600.

And for some market participants, there are concerns that the factors that have benefited the FTSE 100 this month are now priced in.

“We don’t believe the recent outperformance of U.K. equities has much further to go,” HSBC strategist Max Kettner wrote in a note, “In fact, it has already surpassed our model estimates.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks

    Indian grocery startups are luring tech-savvy customers with the promise of deliveries within 10 minutes, sparking a boom in "quick commerce", but heating up concerns about road safety as bike riders scramble to meet tight deadlines. Competition is already intense in India's $600-billion grocery retailing industry, populated by the likes of Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. Now SoftBank-backed Blinkit and its rival Zepto are racing to hire staff and open stores in their bid to grab a share of the market by offering the convenience of delivery in 10 minutes, far lower than the hours, or days competitors take.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • 1 Growth Stock, Down 54%, to Buy for the Long Term

    If you've been watching the stock market lately, you know that the technology sector is in the midst of a persistent sell-off that began in November 2021. Many individual high-growth stocks have plunged by 50% or more, which by definition places them in bear market territory.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    This pair of income-paying superstars offers a potent combination of steady growth and long-term value.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppEarly Omicron Breakt

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Inevitable. Here's How to Prepare

    The stock market is going to tank at some point. It's actually pretty common for the stock market to undergo corrections, where it loses at least 10% of its value but less than 20%. Full-blown stock market crashes are, thankfully, less common.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Let's look at two monster stocks -- both of which are leaders in their fields and have historically demolished the market -- that could continue delivering excellent returns for years on end: HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). HCA Healthcare is one of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. The company owns a diverse portfolio of facilities, including acute care hospitals, surgery centers, psychiatric hospitals, and endoscopy centers. The company makes money based on occupancy levels in its facilities and the volume of services that physicians order for their patients.

  • Jeremy Grantham predicts the US 'superbubble' will pop, wiping out $35 trillion in stocks and housing. Here are the 11 best quotes from his new note.

    An epic market crash may have begun, the Fed has been asleep at the wheel, and investors should steer clear of crypto, Jeremy Grantham said.

  • Bitcoin billionaire Mike Novogratz says plunging crypto will have a hard time rallying until stocks find a base

    The crypto billionaire said Thursday this is a bear market, and told people to sell rallies and not buy dips.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of Op

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    In this week’s second 2022 Roundtable installment, Giroux highlights six stocks that, to his mind, have been unfairly punished. Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding.

  • The Fed Might End Up Needing to Actually Sell Some of Its Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighThe process by which the Federal Reserve ultimately shrinks its balance shee

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • Why I Sold These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    I recently sold my shares of Snap, Palantir, and Bumble. Let's explore the reasons I pulled the trigger on the sales.