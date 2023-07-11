British capital markets are stagnating. Hunt can’t stop it

Jeremy Hunt has been quick to characterise his efforts to boost markets as being about ‘evolution, not revolution’ - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The well-known fund manager Nick Train labelled the UK market a “back water” earlier this year, and the evidence he might have a point is mounting by the day.

Morgan Stanley has just produced some research showing that UK equities and corporate debt are among the “cheapest” (which is another way of saying: “least loved”) asset classes in the world.

Mining giant WE Soda criticised “extreme investor caution in London” when it scrapped plans to list in the UK last month.

A US investment bank is currently doing the rounds of City boardrooms telling executives they can increase the valuations of their companies by around a third if they relocate to the United States.

Shell, the UK’s second most valuable company, is dropping heavy hints that it might do just that as a result of the Government’s inconsistency on energy policy and taxation.

And what’s the Chancellor’s response to all this? In his Mansion House speech on Monday night, Jeremy Hunt unveiled a “voluntary agreement” from large investment firms to put 5pc of their assets into high-growth businesses and the launch of a “consultation” on merging smaller pension funds.

The image that this conjures up is of a little Dutch boy trying to hold back a flood of listed companies from his country by jamming his finger in the dyke.

Such “voluntary agreements” are very often a way of dressing up something that was going to happen anyway; “consultations” tend to be a means of putting off tricky reforms by kicking them into the long grass.

To be fair, the broad thrust of Hunt’s proposals – working with, rather than against, the financial services industry and fine-tuning regulation to release capital for fast-growing companies – is broadly correct. But the ambition appears pretty modest given the scale of the challenge.

You don’t need to take my word for it; the Chancellor himself admits as much. “This is about evolution, not revolution,” Hunt told the FT over the weekend. “We are not seeking Big Bang II on this.”

Partly Hunt is seeking to allay fears that the Government was going to effectively force investors to “buy British” and allocate more money to private equity and infrastructure assets (which could well have run contrary to the fiduciary duty of institutional investors).

Perhaps the Chancellor, conscious of the difficulties Rishi Sunak’s “five key priorities” are running into, has decided it’s better to underpromise and overdeliver.

Still, it’s hard to escape the feeling that far more needs to be done to address the deep-seated and long-standing structural issues facing the UK’s capital markets.

There’s a danger that all Hunt’s Mansion House speech will have done is highlight the fact that our capital markets are becoming less attractive and reveal the paucity of ideas in Westminster for arresting the slide.

Perhaps we could use a bit of a revolution.

All of the countries whose pension industries that incite British envy – Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands, for example – realised several decades ago that they face structural impediments to the provision of adequate retirement incomes and rebuilt their investment sectors from the ground up. At some point the UK will have to do the same.

According to William Wright of the think tank New Financial, the single most important thing that the Government could do is to encourage the general public to invest more in their pensions.

The average employee in the UK is contributing around 8pc of their salary towards their retirement pot compared to between 12pc and 15pc in comparable countries.

“Contribution rates aren’t high enough,” says Wright.

“We have a number of generational cohorts coming through who are heading for miserably inadequate pensions.” Unfortunately, it’s pretty tricky for politicians to make that case in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

Perhaps the times are more opportune for greater focus on the retail side of the coin.

Brits are big savers but they tend to hoard their wealth in property and cash. That may soon become an issue given that the value of bricks and mortar look set for a long-expected correction (if not crash) while the real returns from cash are being hammered by inflation.

Listed shares are a lower percentage of total household assets in the UK than in most other developed countries, according to a new report from the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS).

The same report found that there is around £2 trillion of cash in various savings accounts – roughly equivalent to the entire market capitalisation of the FTSE 100.

“Yet at the moment, buying shares is treated by the regulators as a more dangerous pursuit than gambling – and high street banks are discouraged even from suggesting that their customers might benefit from moving their savings into shares, or offering easy ways to do this,” says Nick King, a CPS research fellow and former government adviser.

This must change. A reassessment of stamp duty, which makes trading equities more expensive in the UK than elsewhere in Europe, is also long overdue.

Another idea doing the rounds in the City is for the Government to offer tax relief to those investors who invest above a certain threshold of their portfolios in British assets.

It’s certainly worth considering. Unlocking this capital and encouraging Brits to achieve higher returns by not being overly cautious are important outcomes in their own right.

But there’s potentially an even bigger prize on offer: it would mean that more people have a stake in the economy and share in the upside of capitalism.

Might this ensure that the general mood music in the UK is slightly less hostile towards business?

Could that make politicians slightly less capricious in their attitudes towards wealth creators and more consistent with their policies? And would that result in more companies reassessing the appeal of the UK?

Get this right and a vicious circle could be reversed and even turned virtuous.

