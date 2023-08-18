British Car Designer Harris Mann, the Brain Behind Triumph TR7, Passes Away at 85

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

He was a trailblazer.

On August 14, the automotive world mourned the loss of an iconic figure, Harris Mann. The revered former Chief Designer of British Leyland breathed his last at 85, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy. Born in the heart of London in 1938, Mann's infatuation with car design was evident throughout his life.

Mann, who could be rightly juxtaposed with illustrious names like Bertone, Pininfarina, and Guigiaro, was not just any designer. He possessed the knack for pushing boundaries, creating cars that not only turned heads but also sparked conversations. His radical approach was affirmed when his TR7 design was chosen over illustrious competitors like Michelotti and Pininfarina in an in-house design showdown.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mann introduced British roads to three game-changing designs. His wedge-shaped wonders, the Austin-Morris 18-22 (eventually rebranded as 'Princess') and the iconic Triumph TR7, reshaped perceptions of British cars. His third marvel, the Austin Allegro, arguably became the most celebrated of the trio.

But Mann’s talents weren't confined to British Leyland. During a tenure at Ford between 1962-1968, he contributed to the birth of classics like the first Ford Escort and the Capri. Later contributions to the Morris Ital and MG Rover models, including the ZR, ZS, and ZT, further stamped his mark on automotive history.

In his passing, the world loses not just a designer but a visionary who dared to reimagine the four-wheeled wonders that graced our roads.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.