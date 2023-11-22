British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledges $8.7M to fight anti-Semitism in U.K.

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged $8.7 million to help combat anti-Semitism in the United Kingdom. File Photo by UK Parliamentary Recording Unit for EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has pledged $8.7 million for programs combatting anti-Semitism over the next three years.

"I am deeply concerned about the rise of anti-Semitism in our country," Hunt told the House of Commons, "so I am announcing up to £7 million over the next three years for organizations like the Holocaust Educational Trust to take anti-Semitism in schools and universities."

The Holocaust Educational Trust is an organization that helps promote Holocaust education.

"Since 1988, the Holocaust Educational Trust has worked with schools, universities and communities around the UK to raise awareness and understanding of the Holocaust," the Holocaust Educational Trust says on its website.

Hunt also said the government would provide an additional $3.75 million to the Community Security Trust, which helps support the Jewish community. The government provided 3 million to the organization in October to help protect Jewish community centers such as schools and synagogues.

The CST says there were 408 anti-Semitic incidents London in October, while there were 28 recorded in October of last year.

"When it comes to anti-Semitism and all forms of racism, we must never allow the clock to be turned back," Hunt told the House of Commons.

London Metropolitan Police say they are investigating a number of potential terrorism law violations and that they have made 75 arrests related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.