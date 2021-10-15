A Conservative member of the British Parliament died Friday after being stabbed multiple times at a church meeting.

David Amess, 69, was attacked at the midday meeting, allegedly by a man who walked into the Methodist church with Amess's constituents.

His office confirmed that Amess was stabbed and the man was arrested.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," according to police.

FELON IN FLORIDA ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS DOWN POLICE DRONE FOR 'HARASSING' HIM

"He was stabbed several times," said John Lamb, a local official who witnessed the attack.

"Horrific and deeply shocking news," said Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer. "Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

Amess's death marks the third time in recent years a member of Parliament has been stabbed in his or her constituency, according to a report that cited the murder of Labour's Jo Cox in 2016 and the attack of Labour’s Stephen Timms in 2010.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Amess represented Southend West in Essex, England.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Law, Crime, United Kingdom, Religion, Foreign Policy, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: British conservative lawmaker dies after stabbing in church