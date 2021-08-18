British consortium formed to develop solid state EV batteries

Nick Carey
·1 min read

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of seven British organisations including battery materials firm Johnson Matthey, start-up Britishvolt and Oxford University said on Thursday they had formed a consortium to develop solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

The consortium will build a facility to develop prototypes and technologies for the mass production of solid-state batteries. It also includes the government-funded Faraday Institution, which aims to help UK businesses develop and manufacture EV batteries.

"Delivering enhanced range and safety...will be a key driver for battery electric vehicle adoption, supporting the transition to a net zero future," Christian Gunther, head of battery materials at Johnson Matthey, said in a statement.

Carmakers are racing to develop EVs amid tightening CO2 emission standards in Europe and China and currently use lithium-ion batteries which consist of a liquid or gel-form electrolyte.

A number of manufacturers, including Ford Motor Co and BMW AG, are researching or investing in solid-state battery technology, which should be able to store more energy - meaning greater driving range - and prove safer due to a lack of flammable components.

Britishvolt plans to build a battery factory in northern England that should go into operation in 2023. The plant will be built in three phases and in the last of these - due for completion by 2027 - the company aims to produce solid-state batteries.

Earlier this week Britishvolt and Glencore signed a long-term deal for the supply of cobalt.

The mining giant also bought an undisclosed stake in the Britishvolt.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Futuristic Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Concept Was Designed for Long-Range, Zero-Emissions Cruising

    The 180-footer offers a sleek minimalist design and 360-degree views.

  • How much range is enough in an EV?

    If you're looking to trade in your traditional gasoline engine, here's a guide on electrified car range and how to decide how much range you'll actually need.

  • China Approves Renewable Mega-Project for Green Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese region of Inner Mongolia has approved a massive power project that will use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen.Inner Mongolia’s Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that will use 1.85 gigawatts of solar and 370 megawatts of wind to produce 66,900 tons of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development will begin in October and the projects will

  • Hydrogen power offers jobs boost, says government

    Kick-starting a hydrogen industry could attract billions in investment, the UK government says.

  • Renewable fuel companies edge out some refiners on feedstock

    Both renewable fuel processors and oil refiners are trying to profit off the growing market for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, but high prices for feedstocks like soybean oil has been more of a hazard for refiners, as their most recent earnings showed. These renewable fuel products are a fraction of overall sales of gasoline, diesel and other products, but it is growing. Refiners were forced to put off plans for expansion into renewable fuel production, but competitors who specialize in such fuels were able to shift to processing lower-cost feedstocks.

  • Daily on Energy: New Treasury stance on foreign energy funding shows struggle with natural gas

    dSubscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

  • eTransEnergy Named by GM As a Preferred Provider for Fleet Electrification

    eTransEnergy, a Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) company, today was named by GM as a preferred provider to help GM fleet and BrightDrop customers transition to electric vehicles through the GM Ultium Charge...

  • IKEA will sell clean energy to Swedish homes

    IKEA won't just sell you smart lights — it'll soon sell you the electricity to power those lights, provided you live in the right country. Electrek notes that IKEA has revealed plans to sell clean energy to Swedish homes through a Strömma subscription service. Pay the (as yet unmentioned) fee and you'll get certified solar- or wind-generated electricity with usage you can track through a mobile app.

  • First Solar (FSLR) Sets New Target to Go Emission Free by 2050

    First Solar (FSLR) declares its science-based targets, under which it pledges to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20% by 2028 from its 2020 levels.