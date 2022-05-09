British Defense Secretary Wallace equates Putin's fascism, tyranny to Nazism

Russia's top officials have to face a tribunal — Wallace

In a speech quoted by The Guardian, the official said that by invading Ukraine, the Russian dictator, his inner circle, and generals are now "mirroring" fascism and 70-year-old tyranny, repeating the mistakes of the totalitarian regimes of the last century.

According to him, the unprovoked and illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian attacks on innocent citizens and their homes, and large-scale atrocities, including intentional, against women and children, "corrupt the memory of past sacrifices and Russia’s once-proud global reputation."

“Let’s call out the absurdity of Russian generals – resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms and weighed down by their many medals – for being utterly complicit in Putin’s hijacking of their forebears’ proud history of defending against a ruthless invasion; of repelling fascism; of sacrificing themselves for a higher purpose," he said.

The British defense chief also pointed out that the Russian military is not only engaged in the illegal invasion and war crimes, but also “their top brass have failed their own rank and file to the extent they should be court-martialed”.

Earlier, in a speech marking the anniversary of the end of World War II, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed confidence that Kremlin dictator Putin would not win the war against Ukraine.

