British digital banking app Revolut launches U.S. stock trading

FILE PHOTO: A trader watches his chart while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Hannah Lang
·2 min read

By Hannah Lang

(Reuters) - Britain-based digital banking app Revolut launched commission-free stock trading in the United States on Wednesday, a move that will see it compete with online brokerages such as Robinhood Markets Inc and Charles Schwab Corp.

The launch by Revolut comes amid a broader surge in retail trading, which escalated last year when investors latched onto so-called "meme stocks" that included retailer GameStop and cinema group AMC Entertainment.

U.S. retail traders bought approximately $281 billion worth of stocks in 2021, up from $38 billion in 2019, according to Vanda Research.

The new offering is part of Revolut's quest to become a so-called "superapp," where consumers can manage every aspect of their finances, the company said. Revolut also offers payments services, cryptocurrency trading and savings accounts.

"This to us was just the next logical step," said Gabe Vallejo, Revolut's U.S. head of wealth and trading.

U.S. Revolut customers can trade full and fractional shares of more than 1,100 securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, including more than 200 exchange-traded funds.

Zero-commission stock trading is already available to Revolut users in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was valued at about $33 billion through an investment round in July, and is currently Britain's second-most valuable fintech company after Checkout.com.

Revolut launched in the United States as a banking app in March 2020, and secured a U.S. broker-dealer license in September 2021.

Similar to Robinhood, Revolut will rely on payment for order flow (PFOF) to earn revenue through its commission-free trades, a controversial practice in which brokers route trades to market makers in return for a fee.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is currently considering whether to reform or ban the practice. Chair Gary Gensler has expressed concern that commission-free trading brokerages may encourage investors to trade more, in order to capture more PFOF, even if that is not in the investors' best interest.

Vallejo said Revolut is not concerned about the SEC review and he expected Revolut will be able to evolve as necessary should the rules change.

"We're confident we can continue to offer this product to our customers in the most efficient manner possible," he said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; editing by Michelle Price and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Telecom Italia shares slide further as doubts over KKR's bid intensify

    Telecom Italia (TIM) shares fell for a straight second day on Wednesday following an internal meeting over plans to revamp the former phone monopoly while a takeover approach by U.S. fund KKR remains unanswered. General Manager Pietro Labriola on Tuesday outlined to the company's directors a plan exploring alternative options to KKR's 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) offer, two people familiar with the matter said, adding the board's response had been positive. Analysts and traders said reports about a positive reception of Labriola's plan weakened the speculative appeal of TIM shares given the uncertainty on whether KKR will act on its takeover proposal.

  • Wall Street banks eye 'new normal' for trading revenue

    Wall Street banks are expecting trading revenue to settle at a "new normal" somewhere between pre-pandemic levels and the highs of the past two years, top executives and analysts say. A massive injection of cash into capital markets by the Federal Reserve led to unprecedented liquidity and trading activity through the pandemic as investors sought opportunities to cash in. Banks with large trading desks such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have been the biggest beneficiaries of market volatility, enabling traders to enjoy their best period since the 2007-09 financial crisis.

  • Trader Trafigura Strikes $600 Million Cobalt Deal in Congo

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesTrading house Trafigura Group Ltd. has agreed to fund the development of two cobalt projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo after

  • Analysis-High U.S. meat prices: packer profiteering or capacity crunch?

    The Biden administration is targeting a small group of meat packers for high beef, pork and poultry prices that it says are squeezing consumers and fueling inflation, arguing that they are abusing their market power. The U.S. meatpacking industry is dominated by a few global companies which say prices reflect a surge in demand, pandemic-constrained supplies, and rising costs for labor and transportation. "I think there's probably some truth on both sides," said David Anderson, a livestock economist at Texas A&M University, about the White House's battle with meat processors.

  • ‘Responsibly Sourced' Gas Finds a Niche, But Some Cry Greenwashing

    (Bloomberg) -- From organic chicken to fair-trade coffee, buyers have increasingly shown they’re prepared to pay more for products that meet higher environmental and social standards. The U.S. natural gas sector is wagering its customers will do the same.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepen

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Here’s what history says about the Nasdaq Composite’s near-term returns after closing below its 200-day moving average

    The Nasdaq Composite Index notched its first close below a closely watched, long-term trend line since April of 2020, and investors may be wondering how the benchmark tends to perform in the near to immediate-term after slipping below that mark. On Tuesday, following the holiday in observance of Martin King Luther Jr. Day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) tumbled 2.6% to 14,506, nearing its correction level at 14,451.69, which would represent a decline of 10% from its Nov. 19 record close and meet the common definition of a correction. The close below the 200-day trend line put an end to a streak that has lasted nearly 440 trading sessions, or well over a year.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Read the email Microsoft Gaming's CEO sent staff about its $68 billion purchase of Activision

    Phil Spencer told employees that his new title will be CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a division that the tech giant created as part of the deal.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • SoFi stock soars after company gains approval for bank charter — ‘a major step forward’

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. surged in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company said that it won regulatory approval to become a bank-holding company.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • This Potential Metaverse Winner Is Down 13% in 2022, and It Is a Screaming Buy

    Goldman Sachs estimates that the Fed could hike interest rates four times in 2022. This expectation has weighed on tech stocks in the new year -- higher interest rates will make bonds more attractive, while rising inflation may dent high-growth tech companies' prospects due to higher borrowing costs. Shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), for instance, had shot up 200% in 2021, but the stock has been down big time in 2022 so far.

  • Ford to book $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment

    Ford Motor Co. said late Tuesday it has realized a $8.2 billion gain in the fourth quarter related to its investments in Rivian Automotive Inc. following the electric-vehicle maker's November initial public offering.