Britain’s General Election Is Heavy On Brexit And Disinformation

LONDON — British voters will battle the wind, rain and dark on Thursday for yet another general election, the third in just four years. It is the first December election since 1923 and comes at the end of a campaign dominated by Brexit, disinformation and accusations of racism.

Boris Johnson, the incumbent Conservative prime minister, can be quietly confident of securing the parliamentary majority he currently lacks. But Jeremy Corbyn, the opposition Labour Party leader, has steadily closed the gap in the polls and another hung parliament — where no party has control — remains a distinct possibility.

Is The Election Just About Brexit?

Johnson would like it to be. The prime minister has run a tightly scripted campaign around the deceptively simple message of “get Brexit done.” The relentless focus on that slogan peaked — or troughed — when he drove a digger featuring the phrase through a fake wall to show that he can smash the “gridlock” in Parliament.

The Conservative Party has calculated that British voters, whether they backed Leave or Remain in the 2016 referendum, are sick to death of the whole saga and want to move on. Johnson has pledged to pass the Brexit deal agreed with the European Union within the first 100 days of a new Conservative majority government. Following that, there is the matter of negotiating a new trade agreement with the EU. Johnson has claimed — to much derision from opposition MPs — he can achieve this before the end of 2020.

The Labour Party has meanwhile tried to run on domestic issues and reversing Conservative cuts to public services — notably health care. Corbyn has repeatedly warned voters that Johnson will “sell off” the publicly owned National Health Service to U.S. companies in any trade deal he signs with U.S. President Donald Trump. In the final days of the campaign, there were signs this message was breaking through, after Johnson refused during a TV interview to look at a photo of a 4-year-old boy who had to sleep on the floor of a hospital because it did not have enough beds.

Labour, which has a pro-Remain membership base, is promising to hold a second Brexit referendum should it win power. But some in the party are worried about losing the support of Leave voters in traditional Labour strongholds in northern England if it appears to be ignoring the result of the 2016 referendum. Party Chairman Ian Lavery told HuffPost UK that he was unhappy with Remainers who “sneer” at Brexit voters. After much public agonizing, Corbyn has said he would remain neutral if he becomes prime minister.

The 2019 campaign has also been characterized by accusations of racism. Corbyn has repeatedly had to deny claims that he has allowed anti-Semitism to flourish within Labour on his watch. Meanwhile, Johnson has been accused of ignoring Islamophobia in the Conservative Party and has been attacked for his own previous comments about black people and other ethnic minorities. Multiple candidates from various parties have been found to have made racist or sexist comments on Twitter and Facebook in the past.

