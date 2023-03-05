British electric van champion faces second legal threat from creditors in a month

Matthew Field
Arrival
Arrival

Troubled British electric van maker Arrival has been hit by a second winding up petition in less than a month.

The business was last week hit with a fresh legal challenge from a creditor, a week after Arrival said it had secured $50m (£41.5m) in new funding.

The latest petition comes from Rugby-based Lenoch Engineering, a machinery and robotics specialist. The legal threat, where a creditor demands a court shut down a company for missed payments, was issued on March 1, according to court records. Lenoch Engineering did not respond to requests for comment.

The Telegraph revealed last week that a UK steel fabrication company had issued a similar recent winding up petition against Arrival, although the company later paid off its debt.

Responding to the latest legal threat, an Arrival spokesman said: “We are aware of the petition and have made payment to the supplier. We will work together with the supplier to have the petition properly withdrawn.”

The filing was made after Arrivals’s recent debt-for-equity swap, which saw the value of shareholders’ investments in the business slashed as it sought to shore up its finances.

Once championed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as one of a “green dozen” of planet-friendly, British companies, Arrival has suffered a dramatic reversal of fortune since its blockbuster public listing in 2021.

Arrival, which is listed on the US stock market, has been struggling with a painful restructuring as it battles to get its electric vans ready for commercial production. The company was at one stage valued at $13bn but is now worth around $170m after production delays and doubts over the electric vehicle sector prompted a steep decline in its share price.

The company has laid off more than half its staff, part of an effort to reduce its losses to $10m per month, and shifted production plans for its flagship van away from a site in Oxfordshire to a factory in America.

Its shares on the US Nasdaq exchange are now trading at just 27 cents, down from a high point of more than $31. The company has been threatened with delisting under market rules that require shares to trade above $1.

Arrival went public proclaiming it was a pioneer of “microfactories” that allowed for more localised production of its vehicles. It previously secured a deal with UPS to produce a fleet of electric vans.

However, its plans have suffered from repeated delays, while companies across the electric vehicle industry have faced plunging valuations as venture funding dries up and soaring energy costs dampen demand for electric vehicles.

In November, Arrival issued a going concern warning to US markets, admitting it did not have enough cash on hand to survive the next year. At the end of December, it said it had just $205m cash on hand. It has hired advisors from Teneo to explore its options.

The company has implemented a cost-cutting drive to bring its burn rate down from more than $100m per month in September last year to about $10m.

Arrival is scheduled to publish its annual results on Thursday.

